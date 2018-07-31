IWC Motorsports donates school supplies to baseball fans

Local Advertisement

The Inland Empire 66ers stadium filled with fans excited for the game – and school supplies. The IWC Motorsports Tire Pros and Automotive Company based in San Bernardino supported their community by handing out free school supplies to young baseball fans.

Community Night, an event hosted at the Inland Empire 66ers Stadium on July 26th, was created to bring local businesses to the stadium to meet fans. Hundreds of fans from all over the Inland Empire attended the event.

La Fitness, Allstate, Budget Transmission, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department made appearances at the event to show support for the community.

However, IWC Motorsports Tire Pros and Automotive Company were able to stand out from the crowd in a positive way. With only a week before school starts, parents were ecstatic to find school supplies in an unlikely place.

Local Advertisement

“We were surprised to find the free school supplies but we’re so grateful since back to school is right around the corner,” said Maria Guillen, baseball fan, and mother.

This is IWC Motorsports Tire Pros and Automotive Company’s second season working with the Inland Empire 66ers.

According to owners Justin and Laura Burke of IWC Motorsports, they come out for five nights each season, giving out a variety of items to the local community and 66ers fans.

For this event, the company gave children of all ages pencils, notebooks, and pens, while their parents received coupons for oil changes and other services offered at IWC Motorsports Tire Pros and Automotive.

The company prides itself on being a pillar for the San Bernardino community. Their business offers name brand tires, wheels, auto repair, and brake service for their customers. They’re located on 640 W. Mill St., San Bernardino.

“We are a big part of the community, we pride ourselves in being locally owned and operated,” said Burke. “It’s a big deal to us, this is our home, and we like being a part of it.”