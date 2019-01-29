January 31, 2019

Local Advertisement

Film Festival:

Thursdays, February 7, 14, 21, & 28 – the San Bernardino Valley College’s Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and the Black Faculty & Staff Association present The Black Film Festival in celebration of Black History Month. Films in the Festival include: Get Out, February 7th; Sorry to Bother You, February 14th; Black Klansman, February 21st; and Black Panther, February 28th. Film showing starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room. Valley College is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., San Bernardino. Admission and Parking are free

Clinics:

Fridays, February 1, 15 & 22 – Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry dental hygiene students are offering FREE pediatric dental cleaning, oral hygiene instruction and visual oral exam for ages 5 – 12 (K-6). To sign up contact Shirley Pong Lee at (909) 800-5595.

Saturday, February 9 – the Grand Terrace Lions Club and the Yucaipa Valley Lions Club present a FREE Sight Clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino High School, 1850 North E Street. Screenings are on a first come, first served basis and will close at 2:00 p.m. There are no qualifications, everyone is welcomed. This event features free screenings, consultations and recycled eye glasses. Screening is conducted by CLFIS, a non-profit 100% volunteer organization. For information call Lion Dani (909) 835-8207 or Lion Michele (909) 223-2333.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Sundays, February 2, 9, 16 & 23 – the Loma Linda Branch Library, 25581 Barton Rd. presents Ask your Master Gardener from noon to 1:00 p.m. This free event allows participants to ask plant questions from what to plant and when to plant to diseases and remedies. The workshop is led by a UCCE San Bernardino County Master Gardener.

Thursday, February 7 & Saturday February 23 – Rialto Network presents three Free Camera Workshops and Introduction to Public Access Television at 150 South Palm Ave., Rialto. These sessions are open to Rialto residents and non-residents. Session 1 (Feb. 7) is from 9:00 a.m. to noon; Session 2 (Feb. 7) is from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.; and Session 3 (Feb. 23) is from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. To RSVP for a session contact RialtoNetwork@rialtoca.gov.

Now to February 15 – the Crafton Hills College Art Gallery presents i.e. vistas. This exhibit explores the heritage, landscape, memory, and reality of the communities that make up the Inland Empire. i.e. vistas is the collaborative work of artists Juan Delgado and Thomas McGovern, known collectively as JUANANDTOM. Together they combine the written word with images, and i.e. vistas features the photography of McGovern and the poetry of Delgado. The Crafton Hills Gallery is located in the Learning Resource Center, 11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. Gallery is open Monday -Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For information call (909) 389-3353.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Auditions:

Saturday, February, 2 – the Redlands Theatre Festival 2019 will hold auditions and interviews for the 47th Redlands Theatre company from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Redlands Carriage House Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive, Redlands The audition is for a general spot in the company. The company is looking for performers, technicians, volunteers, and other support. Casting will be announced after the company is selected. The Redlands Theatre Festival 2019 season productions include: The Addams Family, Barefoot in the Park, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and others to be announced. Performers should prepare one song from a Broadway production and sheet music in performer’s key. An accompanist will be provided. There will be cold readings from the scripts. For questions, information and an appointment email shannon@rtseason.com.

Save the Date:

Saturday, February 2 – Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library will hold a Book Sale from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino. Members may shop early from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Memberships are available for a very reasonable cost. The sale is in the Friends Room located in the rear of the library. For information visit www.sbpl.org.

Saturday, February 2 – the Black Chamber of Commerce Inland Empire presents the 4th Annual BCCIE Black History Super Expo Celebration Mardi Gras Theme from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Court Street Square, 349 North E Street, San Bernardino. This free event features Art, Live Entertainment, Fashion, Food, Vendors, Kids Zone. For information call (844) 332-2243 ext. 902.

Sunday, February 3 – Inlandia Institute presents Deep Roots/Rooting Around from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the UCR ARTSblock, 3824 Main Street, Riverside. This event features a Gallery Tour at 12:30 followed by panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. Panelist include Lewis deSoto, KimAbeles, John Divola and Sant Khalsa. This event is free and open to the public.

Friday, February 8 – the California State University (CSUSB), San Bernardino Opera Theatre presents Spiritual Forest and Other Chamber Pieces Of Music from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Bldg. Spiritual Forest, a chamber opera by Japanese composer Komi Nakano, will receive its world premiere by the CSUSB Opera Theatre in collaboration with the lotus flower new music project. CSUSB is located at 5500 University Parkway. For tickets visit tickets.vendini.com.

Friday, February 8 – an Inland Empire Defense Supply Chain & Business Resource Fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Community College District Office, ATTC Building, 114 South Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. This free event focuses on discovering procurement opportunities, hints on diversifying your businesses to become more competitive and resilient in the area of cybersecurity. To register visit http://www.cvent.com/d/6bqfm9.

Saturday, February 9 – Yucaipa Regional Park, 33900 Oak Glen Road, presents the Annual Trout Derby for Kids (ages 7 – 15) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cost is $5 per child plus a $10 vehicle entry. Over $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to top 25 weighing trout. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Derby will take place at Top Lake.

Saturday, February 9 – the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, will host its 47th Annual Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event features live music, Civil War re-enactors, and performances of “Reflections Of the Face Of Lincoln”, the mist life-like animatronic Lincoln ever created. The event is free to the public and is part of a season of Lincoln events. Refreshments will be served, and Shrine staff will be available for questions and to share expertise. Prior to the Open House the California Inland Empire Council Boys Scouts Of America will hold its 80th Annual Lincoln Pilgrimage at 10:00 a.m. With a March from Redlands High School to the Redlands Bowl and the Lincoln Memorial Shrine.

Favorite Quote:

“In the public debate, while commentators and critics have targeted immigrants with blame and bullying, our nation’s immigrants have simply kept on working, kept on contributing, and kept on hoping for a solution.”

– Luis Gutierrez, former United States Representative from Illinois’s 4th Congressional District

