Jason Figueroa, a lifelong resident of Colton, passed away at the age of 44 on Feb. 26, 2019 in Loma Linda. Services will be held at Montecito Memorial in Colton on March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Figueroa, and is survived by his mother, Sandra Figueroa, his Uncle Mark and Aunt Susan, along with his cousins and godchildren.