Joe Baca Jr. announces run for County Supervisor

Local Advertisement

Rialto City Councilmember Joe Baca Jr. announced earlier this month his run for San Bernardino County Supervisor, 5th District. He starts his race off strong with large support from the local community.

Rialto Professional Firefighters, Local 3688

Rialto Police Benefits Association

Deborah Robertson, Mayor of Rialto

Grace Vargas, Former Mayor of Rialto

Ed Scott, Mayor Pro Tem City of Rialto

Andy Carrizales, Councilmember City of Rialto

Edward Carrillo, Treasurer City of Rialto

Barbara McGee, Clerk City of Rialto

Frank Gonzales, Former Mayor of Colton

Rikke Van Johnson, Former Councilmember City of San Bernardino

Edgar Montes, Rialto Unified School District Board Member

Nancy O’Kelley, Rialto Unified School District Board Member

Joe Ayala, Rialto Unified School District Board Member

Joanne Gilbert, Former Rialto Unified School District Board Member

San Bernardino City Unified School Board Member Dr. Scott Wyatt

San Bernardino City Unified School Board Member Dr. Barbara Flores

Joe Baca Jr. had this to say about his endorsements: “I am deeply honored by these endorsements, especially so many from my home city.” Baca continued, “They have seen first-hand the work I have done for the city of Rialto, and I am committed to making the same positive changes for the County.”

Councilmember Baca has served on the Rialto City Council since 2006 and has been a local leader in the recent economic transformation of the city. He helped convert the Rialto Airport into the Renaissance Market Place and has brought the 1st Norm’s Restaurant to San Bernardino County. Councilmember Baca has also worked diligently to increase funding for senior programs, implement after-school programs for our youth, and increase funding for our Police and Fire Departments to help make Rialto a safe city for its residents.

He is also currently a social studies teacher at Rialto High School. He is proud of his service to the city of Rialto, and thankful to the citizens for giving him the opportunity to serve the city he calls home. Joe Baca is a lifelong county resident and he and his wife Jennifer have been married for 17 years. He has three children and two lovely grandchildren.

Local Advertisement

Other candidates running for San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor are Fontana Councilman Jesse Armendarez, Supervisor Josie Gonzales’s Chief of Staff and Colton Joint Unified School District Board member Dan Flores, and Nadia Renner.

Election day is March 3. If no one receives a simple majority, a November runoff will take place.

The 5th District includes the cities of Colton, Fontana, Rialto, and San Bernardino, and the unincorporated communities of Bloomington, El Rancho Verde, Glen Helen, Arrowhead Farms, Muscoy, Little Third and Rosena Ranch.