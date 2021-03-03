Joe Baca, Jr. hosts Conversations on COVID-19

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., held a webinar, “Community Conversations on COVID-19” streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to provide information on the pandemic, debunk myths and dispel concerns over the vaccine, underscore the importance of getting vaccinated, and highlight resources and efforts taken to improve access to the vaccine to those who lack transportation and technology.

“This event was planned in response to concerns and questions I’d received from the community regarding COVID-19. It’s of the utmost importance to ensure our community’s health and safety. I understand this pandemic has impacted all of our lives… unfortunately it has disproportionately affected seniors and communities of color with higher infection and death rates,” Baca said during the Zoom conference. “Tonight is another step in the process to make sure all communities have the resources they need. The county is making significant progress in combating the spread of COVID-19 and we know there’s still a lot to be done and we cannot do it alone.”

Dr. Corwin Porter, San Bernardino County Director of Public Health, noted to date over 286,000 cases of people have become infected with COVID-19, with 2,900 fatalities – 78% of those deaths are seniors 60 and older. Porter indicated that seniors and people of color are disproportionately affected by the virus: Latino account for 36% of cases, and 54% of all COVID reported deaths, African Americans make up 4% of all cases, and 8% of deaths.

Porter emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated and the safety of the vaccine, citing the number of daily cases has started to decline.

“It’s great news to see we’re starting to make improvements against COVID-19 in our county,” Porter said. “Please consider getting vaccinated, this is a way we can keep our community safe.”

According to Diana Alexander, County Deputy Executive Officer, of the 255,000 vaccines the county has received, 240,000 have been distributed. “Our shot at hope is here,” she said.

The two-dose Pfizer (16 years and older) and Moderna (18 years and older) vaccines are currently being distributed to communities nationwide; Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose shot was approved by the CDC this weekend and anticipated to be shipped to the public as early as this week.

The distribution of the vaccine is determined by CDC guidelines and the California Department of Public Health. Currently, the county is offering vaccines to Phase 1A tiers 1 – 3, and recently Phase 1B Tier 1 that includes law enforcement, fire, education, and childcare. The vaccine just became available to the food and agricultural sector on Tuesday, Mar. 2.

According to Dr. Sharon Wang, ARMC Infectious Diseases expert, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide 94% effectiveness from becoming sick and reinforces the immune system to fight the virus in the future.

“This is a huge scientific breakthrough,” noted Wang, who indicated no other influenza vaccine provides over 90% efficacy rate.

Wang addressed uncertainty over the safety of the vaccines that were developed so quickly, in under a year, dispelling notions that corners were cut. Scientists have been studying coronaviruses for over 50 years, Wang noted, in other infections such as Ebola, Zika virus, lung diseases, and skin cancer treatments; this is not a new technology.

Within 10 days of the first diagnosed COVID-19 case scientists around the world came together to identify the viral genome of the virus, thereby spurring a global priority with unprecedented funding and large-scale trials.

Over 70,000 people participated in the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials, capturing a range of ethnicities and races. Zero participants who received the vaccine were hospitalized or died from COVID-19; less than 1 percent (0.2%) reported an adverse reaction to the vaccine in the study.

“It is 100 percent effective in preventing death and serious illness,” Wang declared.

According to Wang, the only group of individuals who should not get the vaccine is those who are allergic to any component of the vaccine, such as polyethylene glycol. A full list of components can be found on the CDC website.

As of today, 70 vaccines are undergoing critical trials, 20 of those are in the final testing stage. Clinical trials on adolescents are also being conducted.

Benefits of the vaccine include prevention of COVID-19 symptoms and severe infection, antibodies (protection) to fight off the virus without experiencing illness, and protection of loved ones (you may spread it after you get the first dose if you have been exposed to COVID-19).

Possible side effects include pain at the injection site, fatigue, flu-like symptoms, muscle/joint pain, and fever that lasts 2 – 3 days.

Becoming vaccinated is merely one tool against fighting the pandemic, noted Wang. Continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and follow CDC safety measures.

For those taking a wait-and-see approach, Wang noted that over 74,000 people already received the vaccine before it hit the market; there are currently over 50 million doses administered in the U.S. The number of cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, evidence the vaccine is effective. Her advice – don’t wait too long.

Another public perception is the vaccine is unnecessary for those who have recovered from COVID-19 citing natural immunity, but Wang cautioned natural immunity wanes after 90 days.

Others are concerned about infertility, but, according to Wang, the vaccine is mRNA signifying it can’t alter one’s DNA, therefore doesn’t affect one’s ability to get pregnant or trigger infections that cause cancer.

For those who have been infected with COVID-19, Wang advises getting vaccinated after the isolation period, unless hospitalized and treated with convalescent plasma or antibody treatment, in that case, wait 90 days.

If you contract COVID-19 after the first dose, complete the 2nd dose after you have fully recovered.

Access to vaccine

Community members who lack transportation or access to technology are encouraged to call one of two Joint Information Centers (JIC) centers at (909) 387-3911 that are operated by English and Spanish-speaking staff until 8 p.m. daily or call the state COVID-19 helpline at 833-422-4255.

Undocumented community: Immigration status is NOT solicited.

Mobile pop-up units – The County is looking to expand the program by adding more vehicles as the vaccine becomes widely available, in partnership with community organizations and directors of senior residential facilities to reach underserved communities with limited mobility and trouble accessing resources.

School reopening

State guidelines require 25 and under new case rate per 100,000 residents for grades K-6 to reopen; 7 cases or less per 100,000 residents for 7th – 12th grade. Each district will independently determine when they will reopen schools.

Resources

www.sbcovid19.com – vaccination sites, vaccine information, testing appointments

www.myturn.ca.gov – receive a notification when it’s your turn to get vaccinated

www.cdc.gov – Centers for Disease Control

State COVID-19 helpline at 833-422-4255.

Joint Information Centers (JIC) centers at (909) 387-3911

“Tonight’s conversation is just one step towards defeating the virus, it’s going to take all of us to do our part to fight against COVID 19, so kids can get back to school, businesses can reopen, people can go back to work, and spend time with loved ones,” Baca concluded. “So when it’s your turn, make sure you get vaccinated, wear a mask, and continue to follow all of the CDC and public health guidelines.”

The program was co-sponsored by Ephesians New Testament Church, Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, Bethel AME, Building Resilient Communities, San Bernardino Community Service Center, ICUC, Southern California Coalition for Occupational Health and the Inland Empire Labor Council, West Side Action Group, Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Center for Community Action & Environmental Justice, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, San Bernardino County COVID-19 Response Team.

