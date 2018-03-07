Joining state commissions and boards could help bring needed resources, Assemblymembers claim

Over a 150 residents, community leaders, and business owners attended a workshop last week to provide general information on how to join or be elected onto state boards and commissions.

The event was organized by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, who represents the areas of Bloomington, Colton, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Rialto, and San Bernardino.

Reyes, who is in her second year in the state Assembly, said she’s confident people will see a shift in resources and opportunities being directed into the region.

“For too long the Inland Empire has not been represented on our Boards and Commissions,” said Reyes. “We are active, and ready to engage in the important public policy decisions that are made at the state and local levels.”

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) was among the panelists who helped address questions pertaining to appointments. He claimed that the leadership in the state is aware that the Inland region has a scarce economy in comparison to the state’s coastal areas.

Rendon’s term as the leader of the Assembly is focused on uplifting these forgotten areas, where he said state government has not “shown up.”

“My speakership is about telling people that there is a huge part of the state that is not LA, not San Francisco, that is not what you think it is,” remarked Rendon. “There is a tremendous talent of people who want to contribute and need to contribute.”

Several current state board members and commissioners were also on hand to provide some advice and tips to prospective commissioners and board members.

Education’s Advisory on Special Education Commissioner Dr. Havaughnia N. Hayes-White and Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Advisory Board Member Miguel Luna also spoke during the event.

“Google them,” said Hayes-Whites. “Find out what the responsibilities are. Stream previous sessions and find out who the players are.”