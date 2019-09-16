Local Advertisement

Jose Alvaro Cabrera, resident of Colton for 39 years, was born in Rincon DE Martinez Guanajuato on February 24, 1963, and passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family.

Alvaro is survived by his loving wife Pamela of 34 years, son Carlos, daughter Amanda, 8 grandchildren, his mother, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hermosa Gardens in Colton, CA followed by a memorial gathering at Mr. and Mrs. Cabrera’s home.

Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.

Until we meet again.

-Your loving family.

