José Olivares presented with CITY TALK Award

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” to José Olivares, owner of SandRail Fabricators, located at 293 W. Olive Street, in Colton.

As part of the February 9 presentation, José met with Dr. G and colleague Eloy Sanchez from the Immaculate Conception Church. Eloy has been the coordinator of the community “Dinner Hour” as well as the annual December “Toy Drive” for over 30 years. José provided them with a donation of $400 to the Christmas Toy Drive which was used to help Eloy and his team purchase hundred of toys that were given out to many children from the community. The Dinner Hour toy Give-a-Way was held on Tuesday, Dec 21, at the Immaculate Church. Several hundred children and their families attended to enjoy refreshments, listen to various performances, and of course participate anxiously in the toy “Give-a-Way.”

SandRail Fabricators have been around for 13 years, building custom sand cars like this one.

With their donation, “SandRail became an official sponsor of this event,” says Eloy Sanchez. Along with this designation, José Olivares is also recognized by Dr. G as a valuable community partner in receiving the CITY TALK “Community Impact Award.” The purpose of this presentation was to officially recognize their support, not only to the Immaculate Church but to the community.

According to Sanchez, SandRail joined with several other community partners in sponsoring and supporting this event, including Amanda Brennan and Copart, Lennie Rocco and Ecology, Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes Gomez and Jessie, Assemblyman James Ramos and Theresa, Bruno Gutierrez, Dr. Boulevard and Barbara, Council Member Dr. G, Francisco Carrean, Chris Nichols and Chino Valley Ranchers, Devin Gill and Sombrero Market, Daisy Campos, Julie Villegas, Mayor Frank Navarro, Staff Sgt. Nicolson USMC recruiter, and several parishioners from Immaculate Church.

Local Advertisement

For 13 years, SandRail Fabricators, Inc. has led the custom-built ATV industry and has been a thriving corporate business in the City of Colton, bringing valuable business through sales, repairs, detailing, and custom-built orders for ATV enthusiasts throughout the region. Customers go online or contact SandRail directly to get the best deals and the best quality of workmanship. José Olivares and his brothers are always available to discuss custom projects and provide high-quality customer service. No matter the size of the order, SandRail Fabricators is certainly well-known in the region, and their customers from throughout Southern California look to Jose Olivares and his family to design and fabricate just the right ATV for their off-roading needs.

“Providing great service and high craftsmanship on every vehicle is what we strive for,” says José Olivares. “Our many years of successful business speaks for itself.”

SandRail Fabricators, José Olivares, his brothers, and of course his parents Facundo and Francisca Olivares, who were the original founders of SandRail, are to be congratulated not only for their business success but for their contributions to the community and generous donation to the Dinner Hour Toy Drive. “On behalf of the Dinner Hour ministry, we truly appreciate their efforts and their support,” says Eloy Sanchez.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award” was established in 2020 to recognize the great efforts that people make “behind the scenes” to make our community, the City of Colton, a better place.

“José Olivares and SandRail Fabricators, Inc. have generously supported this local ministry, and the community,” explains Dr. G, who added, “He is a great choice for this recognition. His effort in supporting the community is exactly what this award is about,” smiles Dr. G, a City Council Member and well-known community advocate.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.