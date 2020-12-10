Jovi’s Diner, Casa de Flores named 47th District Small Businesses of the Year

Local Advertisement

Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes honored two small businesses this year at her 4th Annual Award Ceremony, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, for the 47th Assembly District 2020 Small Business of the Year. The two businesses honored are Jovi’s Diner, a 50’s themed restaurant based in San Bernardino, and Casa De Flores, a well-established flower shop also in San Bernardino.

Jovi’s Diner, San Bernardino

Jovi’s Diner is a small business founded in 1960 and owned by Jovanna Rodriguez, mother of seven. The restaurant can be found by those in San Bernardino looking for quality breakfast or Mexican cuisine.

Jovi’s Diner continues to feed and support the San Bernardino community. As of today, the restaurant has a dine-in option, a takeout option, and offers no contact delivery to suit the needs of its various guests. Furthermore, in these difficult times, Jovi’s Diner continues to support the community by offering free meals to people in need.

In addition to being a successful restaurant in San Bernardino, Jovi’s Diner was selected because of its commitment to the community. During the recent racial protests and the unrest that followed, Jovi’s Diner provided meals and support even after their restaurant was targeted.

“On behalf of Jovi’s Diner, we are grateful to have been recognized as one of the best small businesses of the year,” said Jovanna Rodriguez. “We will continue to strive to serve our community, with the support of our elected officials, and hope to make a positive impact on our customers for years to come.”

Casa De Flores, San Bernardino

Established in 1974, Casa De Flores is owned and operated by Inez Lucero. Located in San Bernardino, the shop represents Inez Lucero’s love of flowers and the family spirit that has kept the store in business all of these years. In 2008, Casa De Flores was chosen as the business of the year by Hispanic Lifetime Magazine at the Mission Inn, Riverside.

Over the years, Casa De Flores has established itself as a long-standing staple in the San Bernardino community. Furthermore, on several occasions, the flower shop has found different ways to give back and help the community which made it a success. For example, over the years the shop has donated prom dresses to local high schools as well as donated computers to students. With the current fluctuations in business, Casa de Flores may have scaled down operations but they are still open and providing the same service they have been providing for the past 46 years.

In total, 21 small businesses were selected as finalists from throughout the community for the Small Business of the Year award which honors small businesses of the 47th Assembly District.

“Congratulations Jovi’s Diner and Casa De Flores for being chosen as the 2020 Small Businesses of the Year for the 47th Assembly District. And congratulations as well to our finalists selected from the many nominations,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “Small Businesses are the backbone of our economy. Together we must renew our commitment to small businesses in the State of California because as they thrive so do our local economies.”

“On behalf of Casa De Flores, I am grateful to have been recognized for our work over the years,” said Inez Lucero. “I have been blessed with the opportunity to run our business for the past 46 years and I will continue to run it for as long as God lets me.”

Photo Office of Asm. Reyes: Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes honored two small businesses this year at her 4th Annual Award Ceremony, held virtually this year.

Small Business of the Year Finalists for the 47th District:



American Nails (Grand Terrace)

Basics and More Inc (Grand Terrace)

Casa de Flores (San Bernardino)

Five Star Pizza (Colton)

Hooks n Books (San Bernardino)

Jovi’s Dinner (San Bernardino)

Mikel’s Donuts & Subs (Bloomington)

Premier Medical Equipment & Supply (Colton)

Pro Shop Automotive (Colton)

Safeway Electric (Colton)

Westside Story Newspaper (San Bernadino)

Mail Mart USA (Grand Terrace)

La Pasta Italia (Grand Terrace)

Barajas Feed & supply (San Bernardino)

Bono’s Italian Restaurant (Fontana)

Center For Effective Life Transition (Rialto)

Hecho en Mexico (San Bernardino)

Inland Body & Paint Center (Fontana)

Kings Barbers (Rialto)

Nico Diaz Massage (San Bernardino County)

Royally Melanated Beauty Den (San Bernardino)

Pure Life Skincare (San Bernardino County)