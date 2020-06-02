Juan Pollo donates meals to health care workers during pandemic crisis

Local Advertisement

For hospital week during the month of May, Juan Pollo partnered with local hospitals and healthcare organizations to donate meals to the noble and honorable staff working the frontlines. We want the heroes who continue to work tirelessly inside hospitals and healthcare facilities to know that the Juan Pollo family is here for them.

In just one week, Juan Pollo donated 300+ meals and helped serve the community with this act of kindness. Juan Pollo was able to feed nine hospitals and health care organizations across the Inland Empire. In total, 344 meals were donated from nine Juan Pollo restaurants. Many of these Juan Pollo restaurants, Anaheim, Covina, Chino, Highland, San Bernardino, North Pomona, South Pomona, Upland, and North Ontario, delivered their donations to their local communities, with many locations having hospitals as their neighbors.

Chloe Okura, HR Manager at Juan Pollo, was inspired by a local restaurant who was sponsoring an ​Adopt a Doctor/Nurse program. Seeing this act inspired her to organize something similar for Juan Pollo.

Chloe says, “​We realized Hospital Week was right around the corner and lots of our owners stepped up to donate meals as a way of saying thank you. The Chino location started with 12 meals on May 7, then Covina gave 48 meals on May 11, and then more stores gave more as the week went on.”

Juan Pollo organized this philanthropy to support health care workers and serve their communities with the reminder that we are all in this together. It was a team effort and it could not have been possible without every single person and family in the community who contributed by purchasing meals.

“I’m so proud to see the impact we’ve made from such small actions, and I’m excited to see us do more donations moving forward.​” said Chloe.