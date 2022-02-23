Juice It Up! brings fresh ingredients and healthy smoothies to Colton

Local Advertisement

Brand new Juice It Up! franchisees Michael and Amanda Prieto, both Colton natives and Colton High School alumni, opened their first store on February 4.

Prior to the new store located at 1040 South Mt. Vernon Ave., Suite A1 — residents in the city had to drive about five miles just to get their hands on the delicious and nutritious fruit smoothies.

“Amanda and I had been trying to identify the type of business we wanted to move forward with for a while. We’ve been fans of Juice It Up! for quite some time and I wanted to sell something that we believe in,” said Michael.

He also stated that Juice It Up! made sense for them as it’s a product already loved by millions, a product they drink regularly, and an opportunity to add more nutritious options to residents in the city.

“I don’t think there’s anything on the menu you’d dislike, obviously everyone has their favorites. But if you walked in and we handed you something off the wall, you’d probably still like it,” continued Michael.

The husband and wife duo both shared their drink recommendations, Michael recommends the Pineapple Punch — which includes pineapple juice, mango, strawberry, nonfat frozen yogurt, and ice; while Amanda recommends the Acai Berry Bowl – which includes granola, strawberries, bananas, and honey.

“We talked about doing something like this for such a long time, so to see it come to fruition was exciting, especially after eight long months jumping through hoops just to open the doors,” Amanda said.

Since opening early this month, the new Colton location has been met with positive reception and loads of happy customers walking out with a delicious drink.

“We’re looking forward to being present in the community, and hope to work with the Colton Joint Unified School District and youth sports leagues in the near future to help fundraise for them. But more than anything, we look forward to serving a quality product, with fresh ingredients to everyone who walks through our doors,” concluded Amanda.

Juice It Up! Colton is open Monday – Friday 8 am-8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9 am- 8 pm.