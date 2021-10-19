Julian Hunter sworn in as student board member 2021-2022

Local Advertisement

Julian Hunter, a senior at Milor High School, was sworn in as the Rialto Unified School District’s Student Board Member for the 2021-2022 school year at the Oct. 6 Board of Education meeting.

After RUSD Board President Joseph Martinez read the oath of office to Hunter at the podium, the two exchanged a fist bump, officially cementing Hunter’s place as the student representative on the Board of Education.

When asked about how he felt about becoming a Student Board Member, Hunter replied, “It was great. I was excited when I first heard the news about the possibility of becoming a student board member, and now, being one, I am ready for it. I feel mentally prepared.”

While observing social distancing rules, Julian Hunter (center in the tie) takes a photo with his dad, David Hunter, the Rialto Unified School District Board of Education and RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila after being sworn in as the Student Board Member for the 2021-2022 school year. Pictured from left to right, Board President Joseph W. Martinez, Board Clerk Stephanie E. Lewis, Board Member Dina Walker, Julian Hunter, Nancy G. O’Kelley, David Hunter, Board Vice President Edgar Montes and RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila.

To celebrate the moment, Julian took photos with his dad David Hunter, the Board of Education, RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, Milor High School Principal Kyla Griffin, Jeremy Whisman, Milor High School teacher, and Phillip Black, Manhood Project founder, before taking his seat next to the Board members.

The 17-year-old has three sisters and lives with his parents, David and Togetta Hunter in the City of Rialto. Proudly supporting his son, David Hunter was at the board meeting to witness the ceremony.

Julian previously attended Kucera Middle School and Carter High School. He said he has great pride in his current school because of the educational atmosphere.

“Milor High School was just a better fit for me,” he said. “It’s a smaller campus, and I needed that close family atmosphere.” ]

While Hunter has already achieved great success in his final year of high school, he also has an eye on the future. After high school, Hunter plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and enlist in the United States Marine Corps. Hunter’s future aspiration is to start his own business in commercial websites.

In his free time, Hunter said he enjoys spending time with friends and reading. His favorite subject is history. His favorite book is “The Testing” by Joelle Charbonneau. He is also a wrestler. He said he enjoys sports and supports his NFL favorite team: Green Bay Packers.