Karla’s Flowers continuing operations through COVID-19

Amid COVID-19, Karla’s Flowers in Colton has continued operations and implemented new procedures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

“Unfortunately, we did have to close down the shop all of April through May 8. But, during that time we remained busy with our delivery services,” said Karla Ramirez, owner.

Since reopening, the flower shop requires all customers to wear a face mask; and it also offers delivery and now in-store pickup services to mitigate person to person contact.

The owner, Karla Ramirez, shares that her favorite flower is the Gervera flowers, pictured, which is sold in store or available for pickup or delivery.

“We’ve implemented some new services to ensure the safety of all of our customers, but customers can still shop in store as long as they are wearing a mask. But, what hasn’t changed is our product which includes flowers, chocolates, teddy bears, cards, balloons and even preserved flowers,” continued Ramirez.

The family owned business has been operating in Colton since October 1, 2015.

“It’s my passion to work around flowers all day and I love working with the people in Colton and around the Inland Empire. Five years ago, I had some savings and decided to open a flower shop. Flowers make me happy,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez operates the business with her four sisters and a family friend, in which she says they have all gone to school to learn about the flowers that they sell.

“Overall, my favorite flower that we carry is the Gervera flowers, they’re so unique with many petals and they come in all sorts of colors,” continued Ramirez.

Karla’s Flowers offers a 10 percent discount to all military service men and women.

“Thank you so much to the Colton community for supporting our business, we appreciate you. Stay Colton strong,”concluded Ramirez. The shop is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Karla’s Flowers is located at 320 N. 7th Street, in Colton. For more information, call 909-219-9360 or 909-580-9658.