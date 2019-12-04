Karma and Blessings brings Friendsgiving and clothing closet to Bloomington High

Local Advertisement

Angel Guerra-Chagolla, founder of Karma and Blessings, has brought a clothing closet and a Friendsgiving event to Bloomington High School.

Just last month, in November, Guerra-Chagolla introduced the first ever clothing closet to the high school.

“I bought out Kmart in Redlands before it closed down. I was able to purchase and donate $6,000 worth of clothing. We donated brand new shoes, clothing and jackets,” said Guerra-Chagolla.

She shared that the goal is to keep the closet open year round.

“The closet is currently managed by The Parents Center, a community liaison hub. We currently offer school clothing to make students feel confident at school and business attire for college and job interviews,” continued Guerra-Chagolla.

As for the Friendsgiving, also a new initiative brought forth by Karma and Blessings, will host 130 students from Bloomington High School on December 8.

“A local meat company is donating all of the chicken to us that we will be providng. At the Friendsgiving we will be giving students a full lunch, giving out stocking stuffers and raffling items such as new shoes, table top pool tables and lots more,” Guerra-Chagolla said.

“This year we really focused on Bloomington High School. It’s in an area that needs some community involvement. We’ve had a lot of firsts this year and we’re hoping to expand in 2020,” said Guerra-Chagolla.

In the next year the organization is hoping to host quarterly education workshops that teach students business etiquette, financial empowerment, and stress management.

“Currently, anyone can visit https://karmanblessings.org/ to learn how to tie a tie, learn how to draft a resume and understand basic business communications,” concluded Guerra-Chagolla.

The organization will soon post its calendar for the first quarter of 2020 for volunteers or possible donors. Visit https://karmanblessings.org for more information.