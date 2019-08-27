Karma and Blessings make outreach to nearly 400 students in Bloomington

Local Advertisement

Angel Guerra-Chagolla, founder of Karma and Blessings, has provided over 400 Bloomington students with essential necessities including shoes, clothing and school supplies, in 2019 alone.

Previously, before becoming a 501C3 nonprofit this year, the Bloomington native operated the organization independently for over 13 years, serving over 3,500 students.

“I was Inspired to give back to students because when I was young my mother was ill and much of what we received was from our teachers and the community. I always said when I was able to give back, I would do so,” said Chagolla.

“Our mission is to plant seeds of empowerment and community kindness by providing new clothing, educational seminars and school supplies to children in the Inland Empire,” continued Chagolla.

On Saturday, August 17 Karma and Blessings held its second full day workshop, which was met with much success.

“Last Saturday I held a workshop for Bloomington teenagers called Empowering the Next Generation. We had 70 students from Bloomington and Slover Mountain High Schools in attendance. Speakers were Bloomington High School alumni and we discussed budgeting, business etiquette, stress management and we were able to provide the students with free lunch, a new backpack filled with school supplies and each student went home with a large raffle prize or a new t-shirt,” said Chagolla.

Aside from hosting workshops and seminars, Karma and Blessings also donate to schools in Bloomington.

“We also deliver school supplies to Walter Zimmerman Elementary, Ruth O. Harris, and Bloomington High School. This past spring we had the opportunity to donate 60 prom dresses and business attire to students across the Inland Empire,” Chagolla said.

She also shared that one of those Bloomington High School Students was accepted to California State University, San Bernardino this year and her organization was able to provide the student with a desktop computer for her studies.

Chagolla says her goal it to continue to grow Karma and Blessings to assist students in and around the Bloomington area. For more information, visit https://karmanblessings.org/.