Kim Carter expands Time for Change Foundation housing model to Bay area

Kim Carter most notably recognized as one of CNN’s Top 10 Heroes is opening the Brighter Futures home in Hayward CA, for women challenged by incarceration and homelessness wishing to reunify with their children. More recently Kim was also the recipient of the 2018 James Irvine Leadership Award which recognizes those individuals who create innovative solutions to California’s most pressing social issues that can be replicated and modeled across the state. To date, she has reunited a total of 282 children from foster care back with their moms and assisted over 1500 women reach self-sufficiency.

Housing in the Bay Area is unaffordable for most women seeking to recreate their lives. While the income needed to afford median asking rent is $49.86 per hour, most accessible jobs for these women pay between $15.00 to $19.00 per hour according to Urban Analytics Lab, UC Berkeley (2017).

More importantly, Kim is bringing the best evidence-based programs and gender responsive solutions that build upon the strengths of marginalized women while developing their leadership potential.

On December 7th, 2018 the birthing of Kim’s expansion vision will be realized as we celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the “Brighter Futures” home for women seeking reunification with their children. This home represents the foundation for which women can rebuild their lives, satisfy dependency court requirements of providing safe and decent housing for their children, while providing women the structure and support needed for their journey to self-sufficiency.

Twenty-seven years ago, Kim was amongst that homeless population where substance abuse and incarceration was the daily norm. Fortunately, she was able to rebuild her life, receive a governor’s pardon and decided that she needed to help other women in similar situations. The humble beginnings started in San Bernardino where in 2002, she founded the Time for Change Foundation that currently operates 2 emergency shelters, 13 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and in 2012 Kim became an affordable housing developer creating her housing signature, “The Phoenix Square,” for low income families.