KVCR-TV to recognize high school graduates on TV, encourages community participation

Local Advertisement

Empire PBS, KVCR-TV is calling upon parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts & uncles to recognize their high school graduates on TV.

The High School Senior 2020 project is a community service initiative to recognize high school seniors and provide them with the recognition they deserve, amid COVID-19.

“This is completely free…all you need to do is submit the student’s name and high school, a senior photo and a congratulatory statement. We are producing one-minute spots, featuring five seniors in each spot,” said Lillian Vasquez, Empire PBS marketing coordinator.

The TV station anticipates airing spots for an entire month, beginning on July 20, with a deadline to submit on July 15.

Local Advertisement

“Currently, we have 45 students that are participating, but our goal is to highlight up to 200 high school graduates,” continued Vasquez.

The initiative was generated by Vasquez who says she feels that high school seniors were robbed of a complete graduation experience.

“We are going to acknowledge them for their hard work and success. Many organizations are helping to make sure these students feel important and appreciated. One of those organizations that we would like to thank is the Frieda Berlinski Foundation for backing this initiative with a grant, which provided us with the funds to garner the manpower to bring this initiative to life,” concluded Vasquez.

She also shared that due to COVID-19, the Empire PBS and KVCR-TV office is working at a limited capacity in response to following State of California safety practices and the grant from the Frieda Berlinski Foundation allowed them the opportunity to not only recognize high school seniors but provide working hours to its staff.

To feature your high school senior, fill out the form at kvcr.org/graduation For any additional questions, please contact Lillian Vasquez at LVasquez@kvcr.org.