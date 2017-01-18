Latinos in California Prepare to Challenge President Trump’s Anti-Latina/o Policies

Latinos in California are preparing to challenge Republican President Donald Trump’s proposed anti-Latina/o policies. This was announced by the “National Latin@ Defense Alliance” (NLDA). It was formed on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Second Latino Leadership Summit Planning Meeting, held at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), attended by nearly 100 leaders and organizers, representing various organizations and communities from throughout Southern California and the Oakland/San Francisco area.

NLDA is co-chaired by Advocate of Immigrant’s Rights Angela Sanbrano, Los Angeles 1st District City Councilman Gil Cedillo, and Community Activist and Vietnam Veteran David Valladolid. It is comprised of several task forces that include: Program; Finance, Logistics, and Outreach. Also selected were Regional chairs responsible for recruiting new participants from throughout California. The Summit’s overall-coordinator is Armando Navarro, University of California, Riverside emeritus professor and long-time activist-scholar.

According to Community Activist and Vietnam Veteran David Valladolid, the Latino challenge to President Trump will be advanced at the statewide Latino Summit, scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2017. It will be held at UC-Riverside from 9:00AM to 5:30 PM. Based on the strategic plan of action prepared by Armando Navarro, the California Latino Leadership Summit will convoke 500 Latino leaders and representatives from the community’s various sectors, (elected officials, state and local organizations, labor, women’s groups, student, education, business, media, and especially community representatives.) in order to finalize the “strategic plan of action” designed to confront and challenge President Trump’s proposed anti-Mexicano-Latino policies.

According to Armando Navarro, “President Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration means the beginning of this country’s nightmare for the next four to eight years. The reasons are indisputable because during his presidential campaign, Trump labeled Mexicanos as criminals, rapists, murders and, takers of U.S. jobs.”

Navarro adds, “Trump’s presidency will foster a historical revisit of the massive deportations and repatriations of the 1930s that translated to one-third of the Mexicano population being sent back to Mexico; or “Operation Wetback” of 1953-1955, in 1954 alone over one-million undocumented Mexicanos were deported, when the INS using “Gestapo-like tactics” swept through the barrios of the southwest.”

“If the country, but especially Mexicanos and Latinos, does not work to halt President Trump’s proposed fascistic “ethnic-cleansing” anti-Immigrant policies (The building a wall along the already militarized “Cactus Curtain” [U.S. Mexico border], which he asserts Mexico will pay for; the deportation of 12 million undocumented immigrants; the blocking of remittances sent to Mexico that totaled in 2016 some $25 billion; and the possible dismantlement of NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement]), there could be a catastrophic destabilization of an already unstable Mexico, which could unleash the Second Mexican Revolution in 2017,” states Navarro.

“What we face as a people, along with the rest of the country, can be described as the rise of “Fuhrer Trump’s Fourth Reich.” Hitler’s “Third Reich” rose to power by effectively pandering to the fears, anger, and discontent of the white German working class. His persecution and ethnic cleansing of various populations, especially Jews led to the “Holocaust.” Fuheur Trump, up to now, has made Mexicanos and Latinos the target of his proposed ethnic cleansing,” concludes Navarro. Advocate of Immigrant’s Rights Angela Sanbrano states, “The Summit’s paramount objective is to prepare Latinos in coordination with others to challenge and stop with action, “Trump’s horrifying plan.” NLDA’s position is that it will not materialize, provided people organize in mass and create a powerful national social movement. This is precisely the objective of the Latino Summit. The February Summit is part of a four-year advocacy strategy that will commence with the “Todos Unidos y No Dividios” March on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, and the continuation of the February 11 Summit’s plan with numerous other summit’s that will be held throughout the State, the first being in Los Angeles on February 25, 2017. The Summit’s agenda is based on Navarro’s plan of action which was approved at the Preliminary Summit Meeting hosted by Dr. Enrique Murillo, California State University, San Bernardino Professor and Founder/Director of LEAD and Chairman George Aguilar of the Inland Empire LULAC Council, which was attended by some 100 Latino leaders from throughout Southern California, held at California State University, San Bernardino on December 3, 2016. The plan includes the following four inter-connected goals.

1. Develop a Local, State, National, International Strategy designed to combat the Trump Administration’s repressive policies. The strategy will be based upon using both “unconventional” (direct action mobilizations that include massive marches, picketing, civil disobedience, economic boycotts, etc.) and “conventional” (alliance/coalition formation with others; lobbying; electoral targeting of assembly, state senate, supervisorial, and congressional, and state offices; support for sanctuary cities, universities, churches; Spanish-speaking media mobilization; and international networking with Mexico and other Latin American governments).

2. Develop an organizational infrastructure, a grassroots power-base that will challenge Trump policies. The options could include: creation of a new statewide political advocacy grass roots organization; rebuilding of existent organizations; take-over of Democratic Party; formation of a Mexicano/Latino political party; alignment to existent third Party; formation of statewide coalitions or federations; and establishing Mexicano/Latino PACS.

3. Develop a Financial Plan of Action to sustain above strategic and organizational options as well as the formation of statewide/national organizing institute to train organizers in order to realize Summit’s Strategic Plan of Action.

4. Develop the mechanics for a “Mexicano/Latino National/International Summit, to be held sometime in May for the purpose of developing a national/international Strategic Plan of Action in response to the Trump’s policies.

For information and reservations on the Summit, please call Maria Anna Gonzales at (951) 743-7173.