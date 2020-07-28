Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Laura Anne Delgado loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 64.

Laura was born on August 24, 1955 in Lebanon, Indiana and was preceded in death by her parents Sammy and Virginia Short of Tucson, Arizona.

Laura had lived in Colton for 30 years and worked for the State of California with the State Compensation Insurance Fund (SCIF) for 20 years. She retired from SCIF in 2005.

Laura had a passion for the things of God and lovingly shared her devotion to His Word and truths with everyone. She loved going to church, loved the fellowship with the people of God and was a true example of the love of Jesus Christ towards others.

Local Advertisement

The next great love of her life was her children and grandchildren. They were the light of her life and all of them gave her such joy. She loved to share stories and pictures of them, but she was especially the happiest at the many family gatherings for birthdays and holidays and get togethers where she would take in all of their love and laughter. From the oldest to the youngest, each and every one of these children were held in her heart in their own special way from the moment they were born.

Laura was known for her quick wit, her sense of humor and her loving kindness. Anyone who was her friend was quick to say she was their best friend because she was compassionate, understanding, non-judgmental and was the kind of person who made you want to be like her.

She is survived by her two sisters, Ginnie Lee of Tucson, Arizona and Mary Johnston of Poinciana, Florida and her three children Tina Ghazarian of San Bernardino, California, Virginia Yancey of Colton, California and Paul Delgado III of Colton, California. Laura had nine grandchildren: Gabriel Angel Delgado, Samantha Delgado-Beltran, Joseph Beltran, Paul Delgado, Daniel Delgado, Jessica Delgado, Anthony Delgado, Jasmine Delgado, and Angelina Enoch, and five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Julian, Daniel Jr., Nathan, and Miah, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 9:00 am at Centerpoint Church, 170 West F Street, Colton, CA 92324 with a private interment at the Inland Memorial Hermosa Gardens Cemetery. Cards, letters, and flowers can be sent to the family through the Inland Memorial Hermosa Gardens Cemetery at 900 North Meridian Avenue in Colton, California, 92324.