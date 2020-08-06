League of Women Voters will honor Citizens of Achievement virtually

Local Advertisement

The League of Women Voters, San Bernardino Area, celebrating its 65th Anniversary, will be honoring ten individuals and one community organization in the League’s annual Citizen of Achievement and Civic Engagement Awards Ceremony on August 23rd. This is the 45th year that the League has honored those who have contributed in an outstanding way to their communities. Usually this is a reception and presentation of the awards; however, for the first time, the event will be virtual. Those who wish to be invited as guests to the award ceremony need to contact Scott Starbuck, vermin92346@gmail.com before August 8th.

Honored in the 2020 presentation will be the following:

Stephanie Argentine has served as a volunteer coordinator for the San Bernardino International Airport Festival for the past four years. She serves on the Highland Chamber of Commerce Board, and has been a fund-raiser for the Highland Senior Center.

Ruth LeBarre Chafin has been a business woman in the communities of Loma Linda, San Bernardino and Redlands for many years, and has served on the Boards of the Assistance League, the San Bernardino Symphony Guild and for fourteen years on the Board of the Fullerton Art Museum at California State University, San Bernardino.

Local Advertisement

Ann Davis-Schultz, for over ten years, has taken her dog to provide canine therapy for children and adolescents at the Loma Linda Behavioral Medicine Center in Redlands. She is Special Advocate for Education Rights for two adolescent boys and serves as a member of the City of Redlands Parks and Recreation Commission.

Vicki Lee serves as Coordinator of the “Our Children Sing” program, and serves on a number of community Boards, including CASA, San Bernardino Library Foundation, Young Visionaries, Hope 2 Home, Dignity Health Foundation, and the Home of Neighborly Service. She was an appointee to the San Bernardino Charter Committee.

Rev. Bronica Martindale-Taylor served as Chairperson for the Rosa Parks Statue Project for the Black Culture Foundation and the San Bernardino City Fine Arts Commission. She is the Christian Arts Ministry Coordinator at her church, where she works with youth in the Unspeakable Praise Group.

Claudia Oakes was one of the founders of the Del Rosa Neighborhood Action Group, twenty-five years ago. This first Neighborhood Council in the City of San Bernardino, has been a model for others that are now active. She continued to serve “DRNAG” as President several times, and always as an active member, editing the newsletter and initiating service and fund-raising projects.

Joseph and Elsie Paulino are both veterans and work to provide mentoring and food assistance throughout the community. Joseph also works to provide forums on topics such as interacting with law enforcement and “learn to live.” Elsie volunteers at a homeless shelter in Riverside and with the Riverside Housing Authority.

Milele Robertson is the president of the Inland Empire Section of the National Council of Negro Women, which operates the Bethune Center in the City of Rialto, which serves youth and adults, providing job training and education assistance. In addition, she has worked with several organizations to provide voter education, voter registration, and Census 2020 information.

Carlos Teran organized San Bernardino’s Mt. Vernon Neighborhood Watch and has been instrumental in its success for the past sixteen years. He empowers his community by providing education on various issues affecting residents and subsequently, improving their quality of life. He volunteers in many organizations, including Mary’s Mercy Center.

Torie and Gayle Weistan-Serdan are the co-founders of the Inland Empire Youth Mentoring Action Network, which is involved in student civic engagement. They are also instrumental in the Digital Dreamers Academy.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Nu Omega Chapter is receiving the Civic Engagement Award. This organization provides and promotes educational and cultural activities for Riverside and San Bernardino County communities. Throughout the past 59 years, the Chapter has provided over $300,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the Inland Empire. In addition to scholarships, they have conducted voter registration, and provided supplies essential for survival to the homeless.

For more information about LWVSB or the Citizens of Achievement Recognition event, please contact one of the Co-Presidents: Betsy Starbuck, betsy.starbuck@gmail.com , 909-518-7000 or Jody Isenberg, jodyleei@aol.com, 909-838-2803