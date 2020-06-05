Legacy of Diana Harrison Martinez lives on through family, IECN, scholarship fund

Local Advertisement

This is an extraordinarily sad and happy time of year for the Harrison family. While we celebrate the birthday of our matriarch, Gloria Macias Harrison in early June, we also remember our dear daughter and sister, Diana Harrison Martinez, who left us so suddenly and unexpectedly in June 2017.

Diana’s legacy lives on through the family of Inland Empire Community Newspapers (El Chicano, which began 51 years ago; the Colton Courier and the Rialto Record; and our online presence through IECN.com) and through scholarship and donation programs at Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College to deserving community college students who represent the ideals that Diana lived by — honesty, integrity, ethical leadership, and community involvement and support.



Here are four students that have been assisted by the Diana Harrison Martinez Fund over the last two years:

Scholarship recipients, from left: Riane Ferras, Sarah-Beth Roach, Dallas Platter, and Laura Acosta.

2018 Recipient, Crafton Hills College

Riane Ferras, Major: Music

“My greatest accomplishments are about the willpower and determination I had to overcome obstacles.”

Riane has a passion for music and has recently started tutoring others in piano. From this experience and the inspiration from her teachers at Crafton, she aspires to become a Music Professor so that she can share her love for music with others.

2019 Recipient, Crafton Hills College

Sarah-Beth Roach, Major: Biology

Sara-Beth returned to school after serving as an Army Medic for six years. During her time in the Army, she was awarded two Commendation Medals and recognized for her leadership. She plans to continue her education by earning her RN then complete her Master’s in Public and Global Health.

2019 Recipient, Crafton Hills College

Dallas Platter, Major: Social Science

“I want to make a positive impact on my community by helping children and families through situations I have overcome.” Dallas was recently named one of the 2020 Students of the Year and has been accepted into the social work program at CSUSB.

2019 Recipient, San Bernardino Valley College

Laura Acosta, Major: Nursing

Laura Acosta decided to return to school after becoming a mother, an event that made her realize the frailty of life and her inner passion for helping others. Her plans include obtaining a Doctor of Nursing Practice and to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

These four young aspiring adults are just a part of the legacy Diana left us and that we strive every day to honor.

In remembrance of Diana, please consider a donation to the Diana Harrison Martinez Fund, which supports scholarships and charitable contributions to Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College students. Donations may be made through the Inland Empire Community Foundation (please specify Diana Harrison Martinez Fund on the memo line of the check) and send to:

The Inland Empire Community Foundation

c/o Diana Harrison Martinez Fund

3700 Sixth Street

Riverside, CA 92501