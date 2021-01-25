Libreria Del Pueblo celebrates 35 years of transforming immigrants’ lives in San Bernardino County

Local Advertisement

Libreria Del Pueblo services over 2,000 clients per year and in January 2021, celebrated 35 years of serving San Bernardino County residents with immigration and legal services.

Since 1985, the organization has been providing immigrants an opportunity to gain citizenship by preparing clients with English language workshops, a U.S. history class, legal representation, and practice citizenship tests ahead of being administered the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Civics Test.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to be in existence for over 35 years and help so many people in our community and beyond. We don’t do much advertising, which proves a large portion of our clients are from referrals, which alludes to our transparency, credibility, and trust within the community,” said Danny Morales, Libreria Del Pueblo executive director.

According to Morales, any community member interested in utilizing the organization’s immigration services should call to set up a consultation.

“All you have to do is give us a call to set up a consultation. The consultation can be done in person or over the phone at this time. We offer a full scope of immigration services that cover citizenship courses, health services, language services, legislative advocacy, assistance completing forms, representation before the board of immigration appeals and so much more,” continued Morales.

What is most special to Morales is experiencing full circle moments, being approached by former clients, thanking him for elevating their life.

“There’s been many times where we get a new referral and that referral comes from a former client, thanking us for our service. We’ll get calls from people saying you helped me gain citizenship 10 to 15 years ago,” continued Morales.

In 2017, Libreria Del Pueblo purchased its new building located at 998 North D Street, San Bernardino, where they have more bandwidth to serve even more people in the community.

“We are so proud to have our own office space these days as it allows us to efficiently perform the work that we do. In the future, we look forward to assisting even more Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and anyone seeking immigration services,” concluded Morales. For more information, call 909-888-1800.