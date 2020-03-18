List of closures, suspended and cancelled events due to COVID-19

Local Advertisement

Below is a comprehensive list of the county and city offices that have either closed or operating on limited access, as well as facility closures, event and programming cancellations, suspensions and postponements. Grocery and big-box store hours can be found at the bottom. Please check back regularly as we will add to the list as additional information becomes available.

Facility Closures:

County of San Bernardino through April 3:

Big Bear Alpine Zoo at Moonridge

County branch libraries

County museums and historical sites

County Regional Parks, including Calico Ghost Town

Park and recreation district preschools in Big Bear and Joshua Tree

The following senior and community centers (centers that conduct meal programs will make meals available via drive-thru):

Big Bear Senior Center

Bloomington Ayala Senior Center

Joshua Tree Community Center

Lucerne Valley Community Center

Wonder Valley Community Center

Services for the following County departments and offices will be available only by phone and online. Offices will be closed to the public:

Agriculture/Weights & Measures

Assessor- Recorder-Clerk

Auditor-Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector

Child Support Services

Children’s Network

Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Community Development and Housing Agency

County Fire and Fire Marshal

District Attorney

Economic Development

Human Resources

Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency (ICEMA)

Land Use Services, which includes Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement

Public Works, with the exception of lobby computer access to surveyor records

Purchasing

Registrar of Voters, with the exception of election observers by appointment only

Risk Management

Special Districts Water and Sanitation

Transitional Assistance

Veterans Affairs

Workforce Development, however, in-person appointments will be conducted only when necessary

Animal Care and Control: Animal admission, adoption or redemption services will be provided on an appointment basis only, during standard working hours posted on ACC’s website. Residents should call to schedule an appointment for Devore Animal Shelter at (909) 386-9820 or Big Bear Animal Shelter at (909) 866-4943.

The Housing Authority agency lobbies, property management offices will be closed to the public until April 1. All non-urgent, non-emergency work orders and housing quality standards inspections will be suspended. Staff available via phone and email. Visit www.hacsb.com for updates.

City of Colton has closed all community centers and library services through March 31 – all classes, programs, activities canceled. City Hall and Community Services Administration Office at the Gonzales Center will operate as normal at this time.

City of Redlands –Redlands Community Center, Redlands Community Senior Center, Joslyn Senior Center, Redlands Airport public lobby, Facilities and Community Services lobby, offices at Hillside Memorial Park cemetery closed until the end of April.

City of Rialto has closed all non-essential facilities to the public and canceled all city events, activities through April 6, including city facilities and department offices – City Hall, Community Development, Finance/City Treasurer’s Office, Community Compliance, HR and Risk Management, Public Works, and Community Services but will remain open to provide services via phone, email and fax. Closed facilities that will not be staffed – Tom Sawyer Swimming Pool, Grace Vargas Senior Center, Fitness & Aquatic Center, Community Center on Palm Ave.

City of San Bernardino community centers including the Center for Individual Development (CID) closed until April 1. Libraries closed through April 3.

Casinos:

San Manuel closed through March 31

Pechanga closed through March 31

Entertainment:

All Cinemark Theatres until further notice.

AMC

Harkins

Canceled Events/Programming:

19 th Annual César E. Chávez 5K Run/Walk at UC Riverside

Annual César E. Chávez 5K Run/Walk at UC Riverside 24th Annual Citrus Harvest Festival in Highland

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center 2020 5K Walk/Run & Health Expo

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside through April 6

Hangar 24 SBD Air Fest

Humane Society of S B Valley suspends Saturday shot clinics until end of April

Lewis Family Playhouse until end of April

LifeHouse Theater suspends performances, classes, rehearsals until mid-April

Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season

National Orange Show events through March 31

Ontario Impvov – all shows through the end of March

Ontario Reign season

Redlands Bicycle Classic 2020

Redlands Market Night and Farmers Market through end of March.

Rialto Farmers Market

K-12 Schools: all 33 schools in SB County will remain closed until at least May 1.

Higher Education:

Cal State San Bernardino spring quarter will begin April 4 and courses delivered virtually. Students/faculty who need mobile devices, webcams or mobile hotspots for internet access to support alternate modes of instruction email support@csusb.edu. Commencement cancelled.

UC Riverside – all classes will be delivered remotely for the entire spring quarter.

Crafton Hills College, San Bernardino Valley College classes suspended March 22 – 28; remote and online education of most classes begin March 29 until further notice.

Chaffey College – Spring Break extended from March 17 – 27 and all classes canceled during that time. On March 30 nearly all classes will be taught online – please look for an email from your instructors by March 27 with specific information on classes and the next steps.

Postponed Events:

County Vendor Exchange date TBD

Hispanic Lifestyle Latina Conference 2020 postponed to June 2, 2020

LEAD Summit XI at Cal State San Bernardino postponed to September

Redlands Downtown Art Walk date TBD City of San Bernardino State of the City date TBD

SBHS Mr. Cardinal Pageant May 3, 2020

Grocery Store Hours:

Albertsons 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Aldi 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (may vary by location)

Cardenas 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Costco 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ralphs 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sam’s Club 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sprouts 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Stater Bros. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Target 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Trader Joe’s 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vons 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Walmart Supercenters (and regular stores) 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.