LLU Health named a Best Physical Rehab Center by Newsweek

Loma Linda University Health has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Physical Rehab Centers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 25 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Darryl VandenBosch, CPA, interim vice president/administrator of Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) East Campus and Surgical Hospital, said this recognition is a testament to the entire rehab team and their dedication to their patients and this organization.

“Our team of board-certified doctors, nurses, therapists, and staff help our patients reach maximum recovery and provide customized care to meet their unique needs,” VandenBosch said. “It is our mission to continue providing the best care to every patient we serve.”

Most rehab services are offered at LLUMC East Campus, providing one-stop access to the most comprehensive outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation services in the region, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, robotic rehabilitation, orthopedic and sports therapy, pediatric rehabilitation, and orthotics and prosthetics.

Loma Linda University Health’s multidisciplinary approach offers collaborative care to bring patients the best practices. And as the only rehabilitation program with robotic therapy in the region, LLU Health offers the latest innovative technology to help patients recover.

The America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021 list highlights the nation’s top inpatient rehabilitation facilities based on quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care, and accommodation & amenities. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of inpatient rehabilitation facilities — according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — were part of this study. The rankings feature the top 230 centers nationwide.

More information about rehab services at Loma Linda University Health is available at lluh.org/rehabilitation-services.