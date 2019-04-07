LLU Health opens primary care clinic in new location

Local Advertisement

Loma Linda University Health has expanded primary care services to a new location on Redlands Boulevard to accommodate more patients. The new clinic opened Monday, April 1. Primary care services are now available at the Loma Linda University Health Faculty Medical Clinics – Redlands Blvd. facility located at 25828 Redlands Blvd., Redlands, formerly the Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic building.

The new clinic will have family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric physicians to care for patients.

Roger D. Woodruff, MD chair of the department of family medicine, said planning for the move began about six months ago by looking at various locations. He said this site provided a great structure with an adaptable layout and opportunity for growth in our implementation of new technologies.

“With the move, providers will be able to see more patients in our community,” Woodruff says. “Our community has been asking for more access. We’ve outgrown our current space, so we’re making the necessary changes to provide patients a convenient location that can meet their healthcare needs.”

The clinic will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new Redlands Boulevard clinic also houses Loma Linda University Health pediatric and adult internal medicine clinic, previously located on Terracina Blvd. in Redlands. “We look forward to providing easily accessible healthcare in this new location for current and future patients,” said Richard Chinnock, MD, chief medical officer at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

“We are proud to offer a broad scope of care for both children and adults at our clinics in continued service to the community,” Chinnock said.

For appointments or more information about the services available call:

Family Medicine at (909) 558-6600

Internal Medicine at (909) 307-0964

Pediatrics at (909) 307-0964