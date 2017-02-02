LLUCH’s 24th annual Foundation Gala set Feb. 16

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s annual Foundation Gala on Feb. 16 is expected to be a real page turner.

Marking its 24th year, the fundraiser returns to the Riverside Convention Center with a children’s storybook theme and aims to “rewrite the landscape of healthcare in the Inland Empire,” said LLUCH Foundation Director Joanna DeLeon.

“Every patient has a story,” she said. “We’re hoping to rewrite stories for patients that come through our hospital and create happily ever afters for them.”

Annually, the gala raises funds through its silent and live auctions, along with other fundraising contributions during the evening to support patient care and programs offered through the hospital, and this year’s cause is even bigger, DeLeon added.

Proceeds from this year’s event will support LLUCH’s Vision 2020 Campaign toward the construction of a new hospital tower. To date, more than $245 million has been raised toward the $360 million Vision 2020 goal, according to LLUCH.

“All community donations, everyone, plays a part in making that happen,” DeLeon said.

Encouraging donations during the gala will be K-Frog radio’s Heather Froglear returning as emcee and former hospital patient, 11-year-old Caden Henderson, spotlighting during the gala’s live auction.

DeLeon said LLUCH is excited to have a young emcee like Caden during the live auction.

Caden was hospitalized last year at LLUCH during his first week of 6th grade. He was offered a tv and game console to pass the time and he shared the setup with the patient rooming with him. When Caden learned that the hospital was not equipped with enough tv units to provide for every patient, he began an online fundraiser, which received support from family and friends, and collected change and recycled bottles and cans to help cover an additional unit. Caden’s efforts raised $1,500.

“He’s a great example of who our patients are and their real outcomes and how they like to get involved and give back,” DeLeon said.

In addition to sharing patient stories, this year’s gala will also feature an original musical performance from Tad Worku, a pediatric nurse at LLUCH, and entertainment by America’s Got Talent season seven finalist William Close and the Earth Harp Collective. The Earth Harp rests on the stage while the strings travel over the audience and attach to the roof of the venue, turning every space into an instrument.

There will also be Live auction items this year include a Country Music Awards VIP experience, an Ireland vacation package and a Bandon Dunes golf experience with a private jet.

The 24th annual Foundation Gala will take place from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Riverside Convention Center, 3637 5th Street.

Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are still available. For more information visit lomalindagala.org or call the LLUCH Foundation at 909-558-5370.