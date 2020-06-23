Local cousins open the first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Colton

Local Advertisement

Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its first location in Colton, California at 1550 W. Valley Blvd. in Suite 111. The restaurant opened its doors to the public on Friday, June 19, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisees Shinder, Jinder, Varinder and Baldeep Singh.

Firehouse Subs serves a variety of hot specialty subs, piled high with premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh daily in-restaurant and steamed together to bring out the ingredients’ natural flavors, served “Fully Involved” with fresh produce and condiments on a toasted sub roll. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

This is the sixth Firehouse Subs restaurant for the franchise group which is made up of two brother duos – Shinder and Jinder Singh, and Varinder and Baldeep Singh. The cousins began their Firehouse Subs journey when Jinder took his first bite of a Firehouse Sub in Utah while visiting family and opened their first location in Lehi, Utah in June 2013. Utilizing all of their entrepreneurial backgrounds in different industries, the family combined forces to bring Firehouse Subs’ hearty and flavorful subs and passion for public safety to Southern California with the opening of Palm Springs in December 2013, followed by restaurants in Loma Linda, Palm Desert, Beaumont and Yucca Valley.

“We couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Colton,” Varinder said. “We’ve already gotten to know our local firefighters as loyal guests of our Loma Linda location, and we’ve seen the impact that grants through our Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation have, so it’s important to us to continue that support, in addition to feeding everyone in our community a great sub.”

Local Advertisement

The restaurant features online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders, takeout service at the counter inside and third-party delivery. Following state and local regulations, the dining room will be open at 50% capacity.

The Singhs are dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $1.3 million in California. Since March 18, Firehouse Subs restaurants and the Foundation have donated more than 85,000 meals to local first responders, healthcare workers and people in need. A portion of every purchase at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, helping achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.

The Colton Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. It will offer third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.