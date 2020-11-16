Local Red Cross seeks nominations for Inland Empire Heroes Awards

Local Advertisement

Do you know an “ordinary” person with extraordinary courage? Someone who has saved a life, helped a neighbor in need, or made a difference in Riverside or San Bernardino Counties? If you know a local hero, the American Red Cross asks you to nominate them for the 6th Annual Inland Empire Heroes Awards, to be held in Spring 2021.

“We’re surround by unsung heroes each and every day,” said Lois Beckman, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Riverside County. “We need the public’s help to identify these everyday heroes in our community who should be recognized for their contributions.”

The Inland Empire Heroes Awards honors those who make an impact through their brave and compassionate actions and who demonstrate a commitment to creating safer, stronger communities in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Since the event’s inception, dozens of local heroes have been honored.

Nominations are currently being accepted in the the following categories:

• Animal Welfare Hero: Presented to an animal that has protected a human or another animal in a time of need, to a person who has rescued an animal from a traumatic situation, to an animal that is making a difference to impact someone’s life, or to an individual that cares for animals.

• Corporate Hero: A business or organization that has contributed significantly to the American Red Cross mission and/or made a positive impact in our community.

• Disaster Services Hero: An individual or an organization that has exhibited heroic efforts in any or all of the areas of disaster services, including preparedness, response or recovery during a natural disaster or emergency situation through mission-driven response assistance to people in need.

• First Responder Hero: Presented to a professional or volunteer serving as a law enforcement official, firefighter, first responder or responder in the medical or healthcare field. This award is presented to a person or persons who has exhibited heroism in their response to an emergency, on or off-duty, through acts of courage or selflessness.

• Gift of Life Hero: An individual or group that supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross through blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.

• Good Samaritan Hero: Presented to a person that has demonstrated outstanding heroism, skill, commitment or resourcefulness in attempt to save one or more lives by utilizing skills aligned with those taught in American Red Cross programs such as CPR/AED/First Aid or other health and preparedness training.

• Service to the Armed Forces Hero: Presented to a member of the armed forces (active or veteran, commissioned or non-commissioned) whose heroic action(s) demonstrated exceptional courage or improved the welfare of the military community. This award may be presented posthumously and may also be awarded to ROTC members or civilians/organizations that have made a significant impact on the military community.

• Youth Hero (age 18 or younger): Presented to a youth in the community who has demonstrated courage, initiative and/or compassion in the spirit of the American Red Cross in service to another individual or the welfare of the region.

“Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are home to many ordinary people with extraordinary courage,” said Yevette Baysinger, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving San Bernardino County. “We hope that people will come forward to nominate deserving locals whose inspirational stories may otherwise go untold.”

Nominees must reside, work or be active in Riverside or San Bernardino Counties or the acts of courage or humanitarian service must have occurred in one of these counties. The heroic act must be either an ongoing commitment to the community for more than one year or must have occurred in 2020.

For more information, to download a nomination form, or to submit a nomination online, please visit redcross.org/IEHeroes.

Nominations are accepted year-round. To be considered for the 2021 Inland Empire Heroes Luncheon, nominations must be received by November 30, 2020.

For more information, please contact the local Red Cross at socalevents@redcross.org or 714-481-4444.