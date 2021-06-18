Local youth participate in summer boot camp for masonry, construction

Local Advertisement

For 12 lucky students, a free “Masonry and Construction Careers Boot Camp” will kick off on Monday, June 21st at 7:30 am. The boot camp is being funded by MITA (Masonry Industry Training Association) and the Chaffey College InTech Center (Industrial Technical Learning Center). This is a 4-week, 12-hour, hands-on training, that offers a career pathway in the masonry and construction trades for high school students.

After attending a pre-tour of the training center, a parent of one of the students who will attend the training stated, “We are excited. I, as a parent felt so moved by the instructor that I wished I could join! His talk on life and passion for doing what you love hit home. Maybe these young kids do not understand the depth of that yet, but I truly pray these kids find it. This program is invaluable to the youth of today! So thankful someone directed it my son’s way. We look forward to June 21st!”.

The students will be taught basic safety, carpentry, masonry tools and techniques, equipment, measurements and drawings, mortar, construction math, proper hand and power tool use, introduction to material handling, construction drawings, and basic rigging. They will also receive a Cal OSHA-10 General Industry Certification as well as a Chaffey College Certificate of Completion.

The 12 students represent high schools from Alta Loma, Etiwanda, Banning, Beaumont, Upland and Redlands East Valley. They all have an interest in the construction trade industry. The Summer Youth Boot Camp will give them the background they need to plan for their future.

Local Advertisement