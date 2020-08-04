Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital earns prestigious Magnet Recognition

Local Advertisement

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has earned Magnet Recognition as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program.

Sherry Nolfe, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, said this award speaks to the level of care Children’s Hospital offers this community.

“The passion our nurses show for patients and for each other truly touches my heart,” Nolfe said. “We feel deeply grateful for each person who contributed to this moment. We know the tremendous teamwork this journey required, and we look forward to working alongside this team as we continue this journey — embracing change, improving patient outcomes and living out mission on a daily basis.”

The voluntary credentialing program for hospitals recognizes excellence in nursing and is the highest honor a healthcare organization can receive for professional nursing practice. This is the first time the 343-bed hospital has received the prestigious distinction, which recognizes organizations where nursing strategic goals are aligned to improve patient outcomes. Only 9% of the more than 6,000 healthcare organizations in the United States have been evaluated as worthy of this designation.

Local Advertisement

After surveying Children’s Hospital May 12-14, the ANCC Commission on Magnet Recognition voted unanimously on the hospital’s designation.

While most hospitals seeking Magnet status spend 5 – 7 years doing so, Children’s Hospital’s application was completed in less than three years

Scott Perryman, senior vice president and administrator of Children’s Hospital, echoed Nolfe’s sentiments, saying the work could not have been done without the team.

“Because our nurses are in sync with not only one another, but with the other providers they work with daily, “Perryman said, “they’re able to provide a degree of care that displays excellence in medicine and the community that they themselves would want for their own families.”

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital also earned 10 exemplars on its appraisal, highlighting areas in which nursing staff exceeded performance benchmarks.