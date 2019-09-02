Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital launches Red Nose Docs program with grand celebration

Local Advertisement

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital celebrated the launch of the Red Nose Docs program and its recent partnership with Healthy Humor Inc. (HH) and Moose Toys on Tuesday, August 27th, a partnership that provides yet another tool to help patients in their healing process.

Healthy Humor is a national nonprofit arts organization which, through their Red Nose Docs, uses the magic of theater and circus skills to reintroduce play as a welcome distraction for pediatric patients. Australian toy company, Moose Toys, partnered with HH to bring healthcare clowning to Children’s Hospital, and the Red Nose Docs will be rounding on various units twice a week to visit patients.

The celebration brought a welcome distraction for both inpatients and outpatients at the hospital with refreshments and various activities led by the Red Nose Docs, including juggling, plate spinning, tricks and crafts.

Belinda Gruebner, executive vice president of global marketing for Moose Toys, said the partnership between organizations would continue reaching the heart of Moose’s mission. “Our goal at the end of the day is to make kids ‘Superhappy’ — the work our Red Nose Docs do here and in other hospitals is incredible,” Gruebner said.



Deborah Kaufmann, HH’s co-founder and director of training and education, said she’s excited to see the program in action at Children’s Hospital. “We are so thankful to everyone on the staff who has welcomed us here,” Kaufmann said. “We hope to be caring for, laughing with and comforting children here at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital for a long time.”