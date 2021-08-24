Loma Linda’s Pope Family brings home the bacon on NBC’s Family Game Fight!

Local Advertisement

On August 11, NBC’s Family Game Fight!, hosted by Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard, made its time-period premiere, featuring competitors from Loma Linda, the Pope Family.

The series, which is filled with fun, outrageous and larger-than-life games witnessed the Pope Family defeat their competitors in a point system competition, the Military Moms, and ultimately brought home the bacon…a whopping $100,000.

During the episode, the foursome said they had been using the money to cross off a bucket list item of theirs, which is to attend a major sporting event like the World Series or Super Bowl.

Pictured: (l-r) Chris, Alan, Kristen Bell, Jake, Andy — (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC)

“This was the first time all of us did something like this. It was definitely a lot more challenging when put in the spotlight and standing in front of a camera; it becomes a whole different game with all those elements,” said Family Game Fight Competitor Jacob Peterson.

The Pope Family, made up of brothers, a brother-in-law, and a cousin, said they were prepared for physical-type games, but were surprised upon arriving when the competition was focused on mentally challenging competitive games.

“I thought we worked well together. We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into, as you see on television there are so many different types of game shows out there and we were actually ready for some physical activities, but a majority of the games ended up being mentally challenging; it was exciting,” said Family Game Fight Competitor Chris Pope.

In a hilarious segment of the show called “Tastebuds,” both Bell and Shepard were blindfolded and described mystery food items to one another, in which the Pope Family describes adopting Kristin into their family (as a teammate) almost felt like a real family during the competition.

“Both Dax and Kristin show so much love to one another on the show, with jokes and random comments. For them to be so involved, it felt like they were actually our own family,” said Andy Bishop. “You can genuinely tell they were rooting for us to win. All the cast and crew that were involved were the most amazing, happy people.”

According to NBC, Family Game Fight! pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. Marking the first time Bell and Shepard have paired up for a television project, “Family Game Fight!” is inspired by the couple’s competitive antics on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Visit nbc.com or download the Peacock app to see The Pope Family in action.