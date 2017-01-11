Los Angeles Boat Show premieres in Inland-area Jan. 19-22

The Los Angeles Boat Show is moving east, toward the Inland Empire that is.

It’s new producer, The Duncan McIntosh Co., announced the 61st annual show will debut at the Fairplex in Pomona Jan. 19-22, a move that will help expand the reach to boat and lifestyle enthusiasts from the region and surrounding areas, said Duncan McIntosh, president of the company.

“Not only will it provide easier access to the show, but with the move we get to broaden the area and bring in more boats and exhibitors,” he said.

In the past, the show was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Burton W. Chace Park in Marina del Rey. With congestion downtown and shuttle rides to and from the convention center and the park, getting to the show, whether it was for exhibitors, buyers or enthusiasts, “just wasn’t easy,” McIntosh said.

With the set up at the Fairplex, more than 200 boats will be on the display floor, filling up about five buildings. “It’s really is a great venue for this,” he said.

Guests at this year’s show can expect to see a variety of performance boats, wakesports boats, deck boats, personal watercraft, pontoons, sport fishing boats, runabouts, cabin cruisers, dinghies/inflatables, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and marine accessories.

Local exhibitors include Loma Linda-based boat dealer Hardin Marine, Ontario-based boat dealers Sun Country Marine and Johnson Marine Supplies Inc., along with exhibitors from Perris, Corona, Montclair and throughout the Inland region and across the state.

In addition to the showcases, the show will also feature a zipline for children and adults, a Coconut Tree Climb — a simulated rock-climbing environment, a Kids’ Zone with toy boat building among other activities, and an NFL Game Day Experience with a BBQ showdown, craft beer tasting, live music, contests, giveaways and interactive viewing areas complete with big-screens and sound systems.

The four-day show runs from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

General admission is $15; $10 for military and youth 12 and younger will be admitted free. Parking is $10.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at losangelesboatshow.com or on show dates at the Fairplex box office, 1101 W. McKinley Avenue in Pomona.

To learn more about the show visit losangelesboatshow.com. To learn more about the Duncan McIntosh Co. visit www.duncanmcintoshco.com.