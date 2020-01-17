Los Osos High To Host Annual Academic Decathlon Competition

Local Advertisement

Los Osos High School in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District will be the site for the 37th annual San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon competition, which will be held over two weekends – Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.

Approximately 450 high school students have signed up to compete in this year’s event that features teams representing 25 high schools. Both weekends of the competition will take place at Los Osos, located at 6001 Milliken Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga.

There are 10 academic events for students to compete, including written tests in the areas of math, economics, music, art, language/literature, science and social science. Students also write an essay, face a panel of interviewers and give impromptu and prepared speeches.

For the final event on Feb. 2, teams compete in a Super Quiz, a college bowl-style event consisting of multiple-choice questions. This year’s overall competition theme is “In Sickness and in Health: An Exploration of Illness and Wellness.” Rancho Cucamonga High School from the Chaffey district is the defending county champion of Academic Decathlon.

Teams consist of nine students, three from each grade-point category: “A” (Honors), “B” (Scholastic) and “C” (Varsity). Students compete for individual and team awards.

This year’s participating high schools and their districts are: Alta Loma High, Chaffey High, Colony High, Etiwanda High, Los Osos High, Montclair High, Ontario High and Rancho Cucamonga High, Chaffey Joint Union High; Chino Hills High, Chino Valley Unified; Jurupa Hills, Kaiser High and Summit High, Fontana Unified; Citrus Valley High, Redlands East Valley High and Redlands High, Redlands Unified; Eisenhower High and Rialto High, Rialto Unified; Arroyo Valley High, San Bernardino High and San Gorgonio High, San Bernardino City Unified; Upland High, Upland Unified; and Cobalt Institute of Math and Science, Lakeview Leadership Academy and Victor Valley High, Victor Valley Union High. Aquinas High School, a private school, is also participating.

Winners and finalists from the Academic Decathlon will be announced at an awards banquet on Feb. 7. The winning team and possible other qualifiers will represent the county at the statewide Academic Decathlon competition in March.