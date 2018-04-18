LULAC of Riverside prepares to host 71st state convention

Local Advertisement

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), founded in 1929 largely by Hispanic veterans of WWI initially to help Mexicans assimilate into American culture to combat discrimination, has since grown to include over 1,000 councils nationwide with over 132,000 members across the country.

Today the focus of the organization is to advance the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of Hispanic Americans through various community-based programs.

California LULAC council members meet each year during a state convention. This year LULAC of Riverside, Council 3190 is hosting the 71st Annual State Convention at the Riverside Convention Center April 27 – 29.

According to Convention Chair Gilberto Esquivel the annual event provides members from each council the opportunity to discuss their respective concerns, issues and solutions.

The upcoming Take Action Summit will feature workshops designed to strengthen leadership skills and civic engagement. Topics include Effective Advocacy Skills, Writing Effective Policy Initiatives, Redistricting to Assure Participation, Equity in Education, Immigration/DACA, and many more.

Additionally, a special exhibition of the Cheech Marin art collection will be featured.

The convention is open to the public. $10 guest registration fee to attend all workshops; $5 for students with student ID.

For more information, visit www.californialulac.com.