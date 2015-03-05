Lupita Beltran: TV trailblazer, first Latina to gain creative control

Lupita Beltran’s body of work in the infancy of television has historians calling her an unsung hero. She quietly helped lay the groundwork for television’s Golden Years while she has since been almost erased from television broadcasting history. In 1955, Beltran was the first woman to create, produce and host a TV news magazine and variety show. Her bilingual production entitled, “Latin Times” attracted a significant audience, say those at KCOP-TV Channel 13.

“What Lupita Beltran accomplished at the time was unprecedented. She was told she couldn’t do it but that only made her more determined,” said Daniel Jacobo, an Emmy Award winner who is now a professor of broadcasting and cinema at Chaffey College. “Beltran was way before Dinah Shore and Oprah Winfrey.”

Not realizing at the time what Beltran’s impact would become, none of her show’s film footage was allegedly preserved. KCOP-TV archives director Mitch Waldo said in a phone interview that he knew nothing about a Lupita Beltran, although he didn’t dispute the fact that she appeared on KCOP. Jacobo said Desi Arnez was the first TV producer to film all his shows.

Waldo has been at KCOP for 31 years and produced the station’s 50th anniversary special in 1998. He explained that nearly all shows from the early days on KCOP were performed live, saying those the station did film were not in good condition and were donated to the UCLA school of cinema. “I’m learning about someone new all the time,” said Waldo. “Lupita Beltran must have had a good sponsor or agent because it was very expensive to produce a show back then.”

When Beltran later moved to Rialto, she became a prominent reason the National Orange Show stayed relevant from 1970-1988. San Bernardino and Riverside newspaper reports credit her with the formation of the Ballet Folklorico de San Bernardino and similar groups that supported youth.

She lobbied to have the Orange Show combine Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events with those of Mexican-American Days. When the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s held its 1987 rodeo at the Orange Show, they launched their event with a parade featuring Lupita Beltran as its grand marshal.

Having celebrities like Bing Crosby as a backer was always beneficial to Beltran. “Bing Crosby sponsored her into the producers union and co-signed for her license,” said Jacobo. She was also a long time colleague of Lalo Guerrero, the “father of Chicano music.” Jacobo said Beltran gave Guerrero his first live TV appearance in 1955. Beltran was at KCOP when 23-year-old Leonard Nimoy worked as a production assistant.

Through her immense list of contacts, Beltran was able to produce well-arranged, orchestrated stage presentations annually at the Orange Show featuring mariachi’s, classical guitarists, and folklorico dancers. When needed, she could draw standing ovations with her own solo’s in Spanish and English. Her ability to adapt, enabled her to accept Orange Show appearances at the Swing Auditorium, billed with Freddy Fender, War, Dick Dale and the Wolfman Jack oldie revues.

Before living her final 30 years in Rialto, Beltran lived in her native Los Angeles and likely went to Garfield High School in Los Angeles. She was also the first Latina to make the transition from radio to television when she was hired by KTLA-Channel 5 around 1950. Jacobo described other corporate and traditional hurdles that Beltran had to overcome. Regional Los Angeles TV in the early 50’s was loaded with westerns and country music programming. Jacobo pointed out Beltran entered an era of a macho-rule when no man liked the idea of a woman gaining top billing.

“She was hired to host shows like Sandy’s Hay Ride in the late 1940’s-early 50’s. If she mentioned words in Spanish, she was made to translate them right away. It was very belittling. That’s why she started her own show,” said Jacobo, who has the only available video interview of Beltran, which he conducted over the four years prior to her 1996 death at age-72.

Jacobo incorporates his Beltran interview into his college course lesson plans. “It shows how determination can get you there despite all odds.” Jacobo edited two hours of footage into a 15-minute interview with Beltran. Jacobo said she had the friendship of Ricardo Montalbon and Caesar Romero. “Her TV shows were conducted in Spanish and English. She liked to book people who were willing to do things out of character. She had famous boxing ring announcer Jimmy Lennon sing an opera in Spanish.”

Jacobo recalled that Beltran was very restrictive in what she revealed and some of she did reveal was asked to be off the record. “I know that many people my parents age () knew of her in San Bernardino. She volunteered with a lot of children groups and I think with abused children. She was raised in the foster care system and I think she suffered some abuse, so she wanted to spend time at local orphanages.”

Jacobo said Beltran got her start as an accomplished singer when a guest failed to show up for her show and she filled in. She went on to produce about twenty records on vinyl. Jacobo said none of Beltran’s works are on Youtube. He did not rule out creating a more expansive production about Beltran, along with others he has in the works. “She was my mentor. She gave me one of her favorite photo’s and a favorite record.”