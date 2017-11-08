Maggie’s Café rededicated in honor of Dr. Margaret Hill

The San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce joined the San Bernardino City Unified School District in the rededication of “Maggie’s Café” in honor of SBCUSD Board President Dr. Margaret Hill. Maggie’s Café is now located in the school district’s new “Professional Development Building” on Georgina Boulevard in the north end of San Bernardino.

The event was attended by many school staff members, administrators, colleagues, friends, members of the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce, and community members. During the dedication ceremony, Dr. Hill was awarded a commemoration for her many years of service to the school district.

In 2002 as principal of San Andreas High School, Dr. Hill helped establish a student-operated restaurant that enabled students to learn business, culinary, and customer service skills, and to get a taste of what university courses would be like.

“We needed to do something unconventional,” said Dr. Hill. At the San Andreas 2002 grand opening of Maggie’s Café a neon sign was hung on the wall along with several awards and recognitions. Eventually, as time went on, the restaurant closed, and other projects and programs took its place.

During the rededication ceremony a ribbon cutting was conducted in the newly constructed employees cafeteria, in front of a wall that displayed the original “Maggie’s Café” sign, along with several of the plaques and awards from the original dedication.