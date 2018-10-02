Mansion Masquerade to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs

Local Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside will hold its seventh annual Mansion Masquerade at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands Friday, Oct. 19.

The Halloween-themed costume ball includes food, dancing, a silent auction and a “spirit room.”

Back for the second year in a row, the “spirit room” features local beer and wine tastings. The beer is courtesy of Redlands’ Ritual Brewing Co., and wines are selected by local wine expert Philip Paxton. Wineries include Wildwood Oak in Yucaipa, San Antonio in Ontario, Mountain Vista in Rancho Cucamonga, and Rabbit Ridge in Paso Robles.

“Spirit room” tastings are included in the ticket price.

Additionally, each guest will receive a special commemorative stemless wine glass, and can enter a raffle for a Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop with 8GB memory.

Participating restaurants and caterers include Old Spaghetti Factory, Jimmy John’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, the Mitten Building, and Chef Erin’s Confections.

All proceeds support Boys & Girls Club programs.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased through www.BeGreatIE.org, by calling (888) 822-6535, or on Eventbrite.