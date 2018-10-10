Mansion Memories Magical Tea Party fundraiser

Local Advertisement

Mansion Memories, Modern Woodsmen of America and Martha Green’s presents a new and unique Magical Tea Party – “A Spoonful of Sugar”.

The tea will be held at Martha Green’s restaurant at 107 E. Citrus Ave. Redlands on Saturday, October 20, 2018 – Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

Ticket price $40; advanced ticket purchase required.

Come make forever memories where guest will enjoy Martha’s well known Rustic Tea with a scrumptious assortment of treats! Invite your girlfriends, sisters, aunts, mom, grandmother as well as your special little ones and be swept away in the Magic. Mansion Memories fun storybook characters will be there too and they are eager to serve you!

Mansion Memories is a nonprofit organization and all proceeds from the Magical Tea party will go towards Magical Day events that are held for children in crisis and their families. Our goal is to create valuable moments through our magical events, at no cost to the families, in the midst of illness, loss, or hardship. The storybook themed events build moments that empower and inspire families to focus on and use laughter, love, and happiness as formidable tools to endure the suffering and embrace hope for a positive future. We believe that a child’s smile can be a path to courage and the perfect way to show families we care.

To purchase tickets of for more information go to MansionMemories.org.