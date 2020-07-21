Margaret Minjares

Local Advertisement

Margaret (Maggie) Minjares, 80 of San Bernardino, CA passed away at home on July 9, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, CA on July 12, 1939. She was married to Leonard Minjares in 1956, they had 7 children and were married for 64 years. Maggie retired from the San Bernardino City Unified School District after 30+ years of service. She spent several years at Alessandro Elementary in San Bernardino. During her life, Maggie took great joy being active and involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives. She enjoyed attending every event of her grandchildren to show her love and support.

Maggie is survived by her husband Leonard, her daughter, Diane Larson & her husband Bruce, sons: Lenny and his wife Cindy, Michael and his wife Margaret, Jerry, Jimmy and Burt. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alycia & Jared Minjares, Virginia Minjares, Varick Minjares, Boaz Charles, Cheyenne Lewis, Brandi Larson, Isaac & Mya Minjares and Great-Grandchild Lenae Oliva.

Maggie is preceded in death by her parents and son George Minjares. Visitation will be at Preciado Funeral Home 923 W. Mill St on July 29th at 11:00 am-1:00pm. Private services for the immediate family will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at 2:30 at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary 3520 E Washington St Colton, CA. At this time you can join us at the cemetery for her final farewell.

In addition, viewing can only be in groups of 10 at the mortuary. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines if you plan on attending. The first group will start at 11 am.

Local Advertisement

We will provide any updates if the amount of people that can attend changes. Thank you for your understanding.

The Minjares Family wish to extend our sincerest thanks & appreciation for your thoughts and prayers. Celebration of her life will be at a later date due to Covid-19.