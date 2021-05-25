Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Scott praises bill, named in honor of his late son, that would address illicit distribution of nitrous oxide

Local Advertisement

Rialto Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott offered gratitude and praise to Congresswoman Norma J. Torres and Congressman Pete Aguilar for introducing the Myles Edward Scott Act to address the illicit recreational use of nitrous oxide.

The legislation, introduced Tuesday by Rep. Torres and co-sponsored by Rep. Aguilar, is named in honor of Scott’s son, who was tragically killed in a nitrous-involved car accident just one week after graduating high school in 2014. The driver of a vehicle Myles was riding in lost consciousness after inhaling N 2 O as a recreational drug.

“While I can’t bring back Eddie or eliminate the pain my family and I have felt since his death, it is my sincere goal to work as hard as possible to make sure no other family experiences what we have,” Mayor Pro Tem Scott said. “We are so thankful that Congresswoman Torres and Congressman Aguilar had taken such a bold step in bringing this act forward. This is not just a California problem; it’s a national problem.”

Since his son’s death, Scott has advocated for changes and tougher regulations to prevent future tragedies resulting from the illicit distribution or use of N 2 0. In 2017, Rialto became the first city in the nation to pass an ordinance banning the sale or distribution of nitrous oxide in an effort to keep the inhalant out of the hands of young people and teens.

The Myles Edward Scott Act would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to identify what states are currently doing to protect people from the dangers of illicit nitrous oxide use, and what more the federal government can do to add to those efforts.

“Myles Scott’s life was cut tragically short because of a danger hiding in plain sight,” Rep. Torres said. “His father’s efforts to keep nitrous oxide out of reach for young people are helping ensure other families don’t endure the same loss that the Scott family has. The legislation I’m introducing today builds on Mayor Pro Tem Scott’s efforts. It will shine a light on what each state is doing to protect lives, and identify additional ways for the federal government to contribute to this life-saving cause.”

Scott said that while there are productive uses for nitrous oxide – in the food industry, automotive racing, and as dental anesthesia – it can become a deadly weapon when put in the wrong hands.

“It is gaining in popularity and becoming more widespread every day,” Scott said. “My goal is not to punish those who misuse nitrous oxide, but to educate them and hold accountable the countless companies and adults who have distributed and sold nitrous oxide to our nation’s children.”