Mayor Robertson appointed to national EPA advisory committee

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson is one of 34 leaders from across the country appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC).

Robertson’s appointment was announced Wednesday by EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. The 39-member LGAC represents a diverse cross-section of cities, counties, towns, and communities across the United States, and advises the EPA Administrator on a variety of issues impacting cities.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this distinguished committee as we work on climate security, sustainable economic development, infrastructure needs and eliminating barriers to economic opportunity for all,” Robertson said. “Rialto has been at the forefront of many of these issues, and I look forward to sharing our experiences with my fellow mayors and local leaders, while continuing to look at innovative solutions, which helps to advance equity and economic solutions, especially for communities identified as disadvantaged.”

Said Regan: “I’m honored to welcome this diverse, highly qualified group of local leaders who will bring valuable insight and experience to the Agency. EPA is counting on their input and collaboration to help achieve our mission to protect public health and the environment in every zip code. From tackling climate change to advancing environmental justice, we need local partners at the table to address our most pressing environmental challenges.”

With a population of more than 103,000, Rialto is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Inland Empire, with a strong business climate and a strong reputation for innovation and sustainable development.

A notable example is the work in and around Rialto’s wastewater treatment plant, including the development of a microgrid that uses solar, biogas and battery story to bring greater energy independence to the City, and the recent awarding of a $1.05 million grant to create a recreation and education area using recycled water from the plant. The microgrid project has been hailed as a giant step forward in the way municipalities can take positive steps toward a greener future.

For more information about the LGAC, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac.