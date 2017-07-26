Meeting planned to discuss school-adjacent warehouse project in Bloomington

A community meeting is planned at 6 p.m. July 27 to discuss an approved warehouse project near a Bloomington school and playground, the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice announced.

According to a CCAEJ news release, “despite broad community opposition, a warehouse project was recently approved steps away from the Walter Zimmerman Elementary playground in Bloomington.” Concerns over the warehouse bringing high levels of daily diesel truck traffic, emitting toxic pollution known to cause asthma, cancer and other severe health risks to those nearby are running high with parents, the group said in the release.

“Children are especially susceptible to the truck pollution, increasing their risks for breathing problems the more often they play outside,” the release states. Another warehouse project, directly adjacent to Bloomington High School, is currently under consideration.

Parents of Walter Zimmerman Elementary and Bloomington High School students will attend the Colton Joint Unified School Board meeting to demand the board protect the health and safety of their children by declaring its opposition to school-adjacent warehouses.

The meeting is planned at 18829 Orange Street in Bloomington.