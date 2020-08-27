Metrolink announces Kids Ride Free weekends beginning Saturday, August 29

Local Advertisement

Aftermonths at home, SoCal families are looking to add some enjoyment to their weekends, and Metrolink has just the ticket – a free ticket for kids. Beginning Saturday, August 29, Metrolink is introducing Kids Ride Free on weekends anywhere Metrolink travels across six Southern California counties.

“After being cooped up we know folks are ready to change their routines with fun, yet safe, activities for the entire family,” said Metrolink Board Chair Brian Humphrey. “When you ride the train, the journey is a part of the experience and we want families to enjoy a special and affordable train experience as they explore the many outdoor activities we all love about Southern California.”

With the Kids Ride Free on Weekends promotion, up to three children 17 years old and under ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying adult. And on weekends, each adult pays just $10 to ride Metrolink anywhere each day.

Southern California is rich with places families can safely visit while still following health experts’ recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Metrolink provides rail service in six counties, so there’s no shortage of fun and safe places to go, without having to fight traffic to get there. Some ideas:

Load the family bicycles in the bike car (there’s one on each train) and head out to explore SoCal by bike.

Take a trip to LA Union Station and take a self-guided walking tour (or bike tour) of Historic Downtown LA.

Bring some art into your lives: take a train to one of the many destinations showcased in Mural Map LA and see some spectacular street art that makes Southern California so special.

Take a train to Riverside and take a self-guided tour of historic downtown, which is a 15 minute walk from the Downtown Riverside Metrolink Station.

Bring your surfboard and ride to the San Clemente Pier for a day of surf and sun.

Metrolink is a comfortable way for families to travel, with spacious double-decker trains and windows that allow families to enjoy the beautiful mountain, ocean and city views we can often miss while sitting in freeway traffic. On-board amenities include a variety of seating configurations – including face-to-face seating and tables perfect for groups – and a restroom and two hand sanitizer stations on each train car. Plus, there’s a bike car on every train, so families can load up their bicycles and bike to their final destinations. Bike cars can also accommodate surfboards, beach and picnic gear, strollers and wagons, everything needed for a fun day out.

“The Metrolink experience is centered around the needs and enjoyment of our customers – all of them. So, our service and amenities are as well suited to families as they are to a traditional commuter,” said Stephanie Wiggins, Metrolink CEO. “We are thrilled to be able to offer families a safe and exciting experience that’s also affordable, particularly in these uncertain times.”

Safety is foundational at Metrolink, so face masks are required aboard Metrolink trains and on station platforms. And Metrolink has implemented enhanced deep cleaning protocols including the use of an electrostatic sprayer that mists each train car with hospital grade disinfectants every day, and an expanded Clean Care Crew that cleans, wipes down and disinfects trains throughout the day. Plus, families can be assured that there’s plenty of space for social distancing by using the online tool How Full is My Train? where riders can check any train’s recent ridership levels. To see all the ways, Metrolink is working to keep team members and riders safe, please visit metrolinktrains.com/cleancommute.

Kids Ride Free every Saturday and Sunday while the promotion lasts. Adults can purchase a $10 Weekend Pass at ticket machines or by using the mobile app – a contactless way to purchase a ticket. No need to purchase tickets for the children; they simply board the train with their parents.

For more information on Kids Ride Free Weekends and to learn about area destinations to see by train please visit metrolinktrains.com/kidsridefree.