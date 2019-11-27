Metrolink offers $7 special train service to Riverside’s Festival of Lights at the Historic Mission Inn starting Nov. 29

Local Advertisement

Metrolink helps make attending one of the Southland’s most festive traditions at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside easy and stress-free by taking special trains on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 from Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

Starting this weekend, you can take Metrolink to the Festival of Lights, a perfect family trip, for only $7 for a roundtrip with children 18 and under riding free. The roundtrip Metrolink fare allows a maximum of three children to ride for free per paying adult.

A complimentary shuttle provided by the Riverside Transit Agency takes Metrolink passengers from the Riverside-Downtown Station to the Mission Inn where entry to the Festival of Lights is free. You can see train schedules and more information here.

The 27th Annual Festival of Lights brightens the sky around the historic Mission Inn and features approximately 4.5 million lights and a dazzling fireworks display. There will be more than 400 animated figures including angels, elves and Dickens carolers, live entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, food vendors and a visit by Santa Claus. Live music and dance will be performed at the University State and Ben Franklin Stage across from Santa’s house, sponsored by the City of Riverside.

“Entry to the festival is free. So, a family of four, with two children, can take the train to and from the event for less than $15 dollars skipping traffic and parking fees, while fighting climate change,” said Metrolink CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “There’s not a more budget-friendly way to create memories with your loved ones than riding Metrolink to the Festival of Lights.”

Special Metrolink service whisks passengers from Los Angeles Union Station, Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Perris to the Riverside-Downtown Station via the 91/Perris Valley and Inland Empire-Orange County lines. The special trains will operate Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21.

This is the fourth year Metrolink has offered service to the Festival of Lights. Funding for the special service is provided by the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC), the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro).