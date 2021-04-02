Local Advertisement

On December 8th, 2020 Michael Loza, loving husband and father of 2 children passed away in Roswell, NM at the age of 66. Michael was born in San Bernardino, CA on July 6, 1954, attended Colton schools, and graduated from Colton High in 1973. On March 27, 1976, he married Dolores Chavez. He served in the Air Force and settled in New Mexico after getting out of the service.

Michael is survived by 2 children, Ruben Loza and his wife Tatiana Loza, and Yvonne Loza Coombes and her husband LTC Michael Coombes. Michael is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Jakob Coombes, Jackson Coombes, Jaden Loza, Kenadi Loza, Devin Loza, Alec Kidwell, and Nolan Loza who will be born in August 2021. Also survived by 4 sisters and 1 brother, Margie Ramirez, Ana Gonzales, Marie Ramirez Caroline Loza, and David Loza all of Colton.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Miguel and Maria Loza.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at San Salvador Catholic Church,178 W. K St Colton CA, there will not be a burial.

