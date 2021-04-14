MicroEnterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California aims to help small businesses

Local Advertisement

Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. To help business owners start a new business or simply stay open, the MicroEnterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California can help. A community-based, nonprofit organization in Grand Terrace connects businesses with the free and low-cost resources business owners need.

MicroEnterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California consists of a diverse coalition of community leaders dedicated to improving small business development in Riverside and San Bernardino counties and eastern Los Angeles county. Over 700 banks, Chambers of Commerce, business associations, and nonprofits as well as universities and community college business departments, business programs, services, microlenders, and city and county agencies understand the importance of successful small businesses for the economy of the region and have signed on to become partners of MicroEnterprise Collaborative.

Micro-businesses—those with fewer than five employees—comprise 90 percent of all businesses and provide 23 percent of all jobs. These smallest of businesses create income for business owners and their families and well-paying jobs within the region. However, micro-business owners need the information, expertise, and capital to grow and succeed.

To assist them, small business service providers and microlenders provide training, counseling, and microloans and rely on our partners to refer small business owners who need their help. The purpose of the MicroEnterprise Collaborative of Inland Southern California is to create and sustain business and jobs through micro-business development.

Local Advertisement

For help, please visit microbizinsocal.org.