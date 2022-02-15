Milor High School earns Model Continuation School State Recognition

Local Advertisement

The Rialto Unified School District’s Dr. John H. Milor High School is one of 36 schools in the State of California to earn the prestigious Model Continuation High School (MCHS) recognition for the 2022 school year.

The honor, which was announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, celebrates excellence at continuation high schools across California. Continuation high schools serve about 78,000 students at 430 high schools across the State.

As the good news spread across the campus, Milor High School Principal Dr. Kyla Griffin said staff was extremely pleased to earn the recognition after an in-depth application process. The award serves as another example of the excellent work the school is doing to serve students, she said.

“This recognition is an honor to receive as it recognizes the high level of professionalism and work ethic provided to our students by our staff,” Dr. Griffin stated. “Additionally, the Model Continuation High School process applauds the innovative approach the Milor High School staff uses to reignite the student’s relationship with academic success.”

The comprehensive application included submission of detailed narrative statements describing specific aspects of school operations and how these were exemplary and the use of assessment tools and data to support continuous improvement. The process included a peer review panel and an on-site visit.

Dr. Patricia Chavez, Lead Innovation Agent, Education Services, guided the application process and added, “The Model Continuation High School (MCHS) Recognition identifies outstanding schools, of which only a few receive this prestigious award. Milor High School provides comprehensive services through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling services to support our diverse students’ needs. We are very proud of Milor High school and staff, and we look forward to their continued success and growth. Go Mustangs!”

Milor High School previously earned the State honor in 2019. Milor High School, which opened its doors in 1981, has been under the leadership of Dr. Griffin since the 2019-2020 school year. The continuation school is the namesake of a former Rialto school teacher turned first Superintendent of the Rialto Unified School District (serving from 1946-1966).

“These model schools provide invaluable resources and academic opportunities to our high-needs students, who often are dealing with difficult life events,” Thurmond stated in a press release. “Students reap the benefits of social and emotional learning, mentorship programs, student wellness, and restorative justice practices, among other exemplary methods. The efforts of teachers and administrators at our Model Continuation High Schools provide students with the social support, goal-setting, and coping skills that they need to succeed in the academic setting and in their lives after high school.”

The 36 schools selected as MCHS will retain their designation for three years. The recognition ceremony will be held during a State education conference (May 5-8, 2022) in the City of Long Beach.