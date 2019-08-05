Miss Cardinal City Pageant contestants need your support

Local Advertisement

Being crowned Miss Cardinal City is an honor and a responsibility that many San Bernardino High School (SBHS) students desire.

To earn the title, the contestants will spend hours at rehearsals and mock interviews. They will volunteer their free time to read to young children and help the homeless. Even before the young ladies take the stage on Saturday, September 21 for the formalwear and interview portions of the competition, they will all have proven their dedication to SBHS and their community.

The validation comes when the community these young ladies are fighting to represent rally to show their support.

The school is asking local businesses and individuals to help make the pageant a success by donating time and resources. Any donations are welcome, from cash to help pay to transport the girls to and from their community service activities to bottles of water to keep contestants hydrated while they stand under the hot stage lights. To become a sponsor, contact pageant director and bilingual school outreach worker Jaime Rios at (909) 881-8217.

The Miss Cardinal City Pageant is Saturday, September 21, 6 p.m., at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts, 780 North E Street in San Bernardino. Tickets are available from Rios or any Miss Cardinal City contestant.