Moratorium for Reche Canyon does not move forward

On Tuesday, August 6, Colton City Council did not approve the proposed moratorium ordinance for Reche Canyon, but rather agreed to generate an ad-hoc committee to execute a more well thought out plan for the area.

“On July 2, 2019, the City Council directed staff and City Attorney to prepare an Urgency Ordinance establishing a moratorium on development in the Reche Canyon area of the city. The City Council expressed concerns that there are severe traffic impacts, both internal and pass-through, along Reche Canyon Road that need to be analyzed and studied; and the traffic impacts, coupled with the limited access points and infrastructure create impediments to the timely responses by public safety services,” said City Manager Bill Smith.

During the council meeting, it was stated that the Reche Canyon Specific Plan has not been updated since 2002.

“And since 2002, there have been significant growth and infrastructure changes in the area that affect the quality of life of residents that live in Reche Canyon,” continued Smith.

According to the Colton City Council Agenda, the attached moratorium ordinance would prohibit the city from issuing or approving land use entitlements, including building permits, subdivision maps, general plan and specific plan amendments, zone changes, conditional use permits, and variances that could be in conflict with the contemplated land use changes staff may study and propose for the Reche Canyon Study Area. That study area boundaries are the same as the existing Reche Canyon Specific Plan boundaries.

At the meeting, dozens of Reche Canyon residents and community members waited to speak during public comment.

“My mother resides at old Reche Canyon Road, the triangle property in question is only two car lanes in distance from my mother and neighbors’ homes. We do not want that. Do you? If this triangle property becomes a project by rezoning said property from residential to commercial; I hope that you city council members remember that you are beholden to your constituents,” said Veronica Maynard.

A majority of the community members who gave a public comment were against the moratorium.

“After having reviewed this item, hearing public comment and discussing this item over, the council has decided to form an ad-hoc committee and bring a better formulated moratorium ordinance for Reche Canyon at another upcoming council meeting,” said Mayor Frank Navarro.

The proposed ad-hoc committee will consist of Reche Canyon residents, council members, and city employees.

For more information, visit http://www.ci.colton.ca.us/.